×

‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Revs Up to $25 Million in Early International Openings

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
(from left) Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) and Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) in "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," directed by David Leitch.
CREDIT: Photo Credit: Daniel Smith/Unive

“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” has started with a solid $25 million in 54 markets in its international rollout on Wednesday and Thursday from early opening days and previews.

Universal Pictures has been forecasting that the first spinoff of the “Fast & Furious” franchise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, will finish the weekend in the $120 million to $130 million range.

Russia generated $2.2 million to become Universal’s second-biggest summer opening day of all time behind “Minions.” Indonesia opened with $1.2 million for the biggest opening day for a Universal film.

The Middle East contributed $1.5 million for the biggest opening day of all time in Saudi Arabia, beating “Avengers: Endgame.” Vietnam previewed with $1.1 million in two days. Ukraine opened with $300,000 and is the biggest opening day ever in the country for Universal.

The film opens with its North American release Friday in 63 markets including the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Russia, Mexico, Brazil, Australia and Japan. The international rollout continues through the month with seven additional territories, including China on Aug. 23.

Hobbs & Shaw” is launching without franchise stalwart Vin Diesel in his signature Dominic Toretto role. Idris Elba plays the villain, a genetically enhanced anarchist, and Helen Mirren returns to portray the mother of Statham’s Shaw. David Leitch, known for his work on “Deadpool 2,” directed the film from a script by “Fast” vets Chris Morgan and Drew Pearce.

More Film

  • (from left) Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham)

    'Hobbs & Shaw' Revs Up to $25 Million in Early International Openings

    “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” has started with a solid $25 million in 54 markets in its international rollout on Wednesday and Thursday from early opening days and previews. Universal Pictures has been forecasting that the first spinoff of the “Fast & Furious” franchise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, will finish the [...]

  • Paradigm Names Lori Feldman Chief Marketing

    Paradigm Names Lori Feldman Chief Marketing Officer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paradigm today announced the appointment of Lori Feldman as Chief Marketing Officer for the agency, where she will oversee Paradigm’s marketing and branding initiatives across all business units. In this newly created role, Feldman will lead brand partnerships and marketing efforts for clients in the music area and will focus on enhanced brand and partnership opportunities [...]

  • Netflix International Film Executive Funa Maduka

    Netflix International Film Executive Funa Maduka to Leave Streamer

    Funa Maduka, Netflix’s director of international original films and acquisitions, is to leave the streaming giant Friday, Variety has confirmed. Her acquisitions included films that brought the company early awards recognition, such Houda Benyamina’s “Divines,” a Cannes Camera d’Or winner and Golden Globes nominee, and Ildiko Enyedi’s “On Body and Soul,” a Golden Bear winner [...]

  • Lee Pace Big Ticket Podcast

    Cinematographer Jack N. Green's Aerial Work Led to Gigs on Clint Eastwood Movies

    Cinematographer Jack N. Green is proof that nice guys sometimes finish first — even in Hollywood. Born in 1939, the San Francisco native traveled a long-rising arc in his career, which includes distinguished stints shooting aerial sequences for documentaries and some of the most iconic films of the 1960s, eventually becoming director of photography on [...]

  • The Sixth Sense 20th Anniversary: Oral

    'The Sixth Sense' Turns 20: M. Night Shyamalan and Haley Joel Osment Tell All

    “The Sixth Sense” was almost a serial killer film inspired by “The Silence of the Lambs.” In the original draft of the thriller by director and writer M. Night Shyamalan, Bruce Willis’ character was a crime photographer (instead of a therapist) with a son who experienced visions of the victims. Ten drafts later, Shyamalan morphed [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad