Box Office: ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Scores $102 Million Debut in China, Nears $600 Million Globally

Universal’s “Hobbs & Shaw” returned to first place on the international box office charts, thanks to a massive $102 million debut in China.

The “Fast & Furious” spinoff, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, collected another $120 million overseas, boosting its foreign tally to $441 million. “Hobbs & Shaw” is nearing the $600 million mark globally, with ticket sales currently hovering at a sizable $588 million.

In China, “Hobbs & Shaw” set numerous records, including the biggest August opening weekend ever and the second biggest Hollywood debut of the year behind Disney’s “Avengers: Endgame.” It also marks the franchise’s second-biggest launch in the Middle Kingdom, a record still held by 2017’s “The Fate of the Furious” with $184 million.

Disney’s “The Lion King” also hit a new benchmark, crossing $1.5 billion globally to become the ninth-highest grossing movie of all time. Overseas, Jon Favreau’s photorealistic remake of the animated classic is expected to surpass the $1 billion mark on Monday, which would make it only the ninth title to ever hit that milestone. The movie pulled in $30 million this weekend, led by a $15.9 million debut in Italy.

Meanwhile, Sony and Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” had another strong outing, generating $28 million from 55 international markets. That haul lifts ticket sales to $116.6 million overseas and $239.8 million worldwide. Taraninto’s ode to hippie Hollywood launched in five new territories this weekend, including Mexico with $2.4 million, marking the best start of the director’s career in that country.

Sony’s “The Angry Birds Movie 2” pocketed $10.2 million from 43 markets, taking its foreign ticket sales to $47.6 million. This weekend, the animated sequel bowed in India ($870,000), Spain ($560,000) and Peru ($380,000).