×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: ‘Glass’ Maintains No. 1 Overseas, ‘Deadpool 2’ Launches in China With $21 Million

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All

Glass” dominated the foreign box office for the second weekend in a row as M. Night Shyamalan’s twisted thriller generated another $23.6 million from 55 overseas territories.

That brings the film, which shares a cinematic world with 2000’s “Unbreakable” and 2017’s “Split,” to $162.7 million worldwide. Disney is distributing the film overseas, while Universal is handing the rollout in North America.

Falling not far behind is “Once Upon a Deadpool,” the PG-13 version of “Deadpool 2.” Fox’s superhero sequel — starring Ryan Reynolds — marks the first time a “Deadpool” movie has gotten a theatrical release in China. The Middle Kingdom has strict standards about profanity and sex on screen, so it’s a surprise the raunchy mercenary is even getting the big-screen treatment in the mainland. Moviegoers seem to be embracing the Merc With a (cleaner) Mouth, despite the fact that the movie opening months ago in the States. It brought in $21.4 million when it debuted this weekend, taking its global tally to $443 million when combined with last year’s haul from “Deadpool 2.”

The release in China puts “Deadpool 2” ahead of “X-Men: Days of Future Past” ($747 million), meaning both “Deadpool” films rank as the top-grossing entries in the “X-Men” franchise. The re-cut sequel, which removed a lot of the profanity and gore, was first released in December and brought in around $7 million globally.

Related

Warner Bros.’ “Creed II,” the second installment in the Rocky Balboa spinoff series, returned to box office charts this weekend and pocketed $13.8 million in 45 international territories. It opened in a number of new markets, including Italy ($4.1 million), Spain ($2.2 million), and Germany ($2.1 million). Michael B. Jordan stars in the sports drama, which first launched in North America last November. “Creed II” has now crossed $75.6 million overseas and $191 million worldwide, officially taking it past the total haul of the original “Creed.”

Meanwhile, Paramount’s “Transformers” origin story “Bumblebee” pulled in another $9 million from 60 markets for an international tally of $317.2 million. The latest installment in the sci-fi franchise has seen the best returns in China, where it made $6.9 million this weekend, bringing its total in that territory to $155 million. It releases in its final market, Japan, on March 22.

Fox’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” is still rocking as the Queen biopic drummed up $8.8 million in 41 territories. That takes its international total to a massive $611.3 million for a worldwide bounty of $817 million.

Among newcomers, “The Kid Who Would Be King” earned $1.9 million when it opened in 20 international markets. Fox’s family friendly adventure flopped in North America, debuting with a paltry $7 million. Joe Cornish directed the film, which cost $60 million.

Elsewhere, Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman” hit a significant milestone and now officially ranks as the highest-grossing film in the DC Universe. The aquatic superhero adventure starring Jason Momoa has amassed $1.09 billion globally. It earned another $7.8 million this weekend for an overseas total of $774 million.

Popular on Variety

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

More Film

  • Glass Movie

    Box Office: 'Glass' Maintains No. 1 Overseas, 'Deadpool 2' Launches in China With $21 Million

    “Glass” dominated the foreign box office for the second weekend in a row as M. Night Shyamalan’s twisted thriller generated another $23.6 million from 55 overseas territories. That brings the film, which shares a cinematic world with 2000’s “Unbreakable” and 2017’s “Split,” to $162.7 million worldwide. Disney is distributing the film overseas, while Universal is [...]

  • Daniel Radcliffe Has a Message for

    Daniel Radcliffe Has a Message for Trump Supporter Tom Brady

    Daniel Radcliffe stopped by the Variety Studio at Sundance presented by AT&T, where he delivered a special message to Patriots quarterback and Trump supporter Tom Brady. “Take that MAGA hat out your locker,” Radcliffe quipped after explaining that though Brady shouldn’t retire, he should “stop winning things.” “I feel like that was the moment when [...]

  • Catherine Van Tighem, Brenda Jenkyns. Brenda

    Michael Jackson Music Blasts at Sundance Parties Despite Sexual Abuse Documentary

    Dan Reed’s harrowing Michael Jackson sexual abuse documentary has been the talk of Sundance. But to the surprise of many festival goers, his songs are still being blasted at official parties and other events in Park City. Despite the graphic descriptions of accused sexual abuse against boys as young as age 7 in “Leaving Neverland,” [...]

  • Ten Great Movie Music Moments by

    Ten Great Movie Music Moments by Michel Legrand

    Michel Legrand, who died in Paris Saturday at the age of 86, was among the most renowned film composers and songwriters of our time. He won three Oscars and five Grammys, and many of his songs have entered the pantheon as among the greatest of the 20th century. Here are 10 great film music moments [...]

  • Liam Hemsworth and Miley CyrusG'Day USA

    Liam Hemsworth Thanks 'Beautiful Wife' Miley Cyrus at G'Day USA Awards

    Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus may have kept their December wedding out of the public eye as much as possible, but that didn’t stop their not-so-secret newlywed status from being the running joke of the G’Day USA awards gala on Saturday night. While presenting the “Hunger Games” star with the excellence in film award, Vince Vaughn [...]

  • Glass Movie

    Box Office: 'Glass' Stays Victorious, 'Kid Who Would Be King,' 'Serenity' Bomb

    M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass” easily maintained its reign in North America, adding $19 million during its second weekend of release for a domestic tally of $73.5 million. Despite a steep 53% decline, the weekend haul of “Glass” was enough to top box office charts as newcomers “The Kid Who Would Be King” and “Serenity” fell [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad