Box Office: ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Zooms to $120 Million Overseas

Universal’s “Fast & Furious” spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw” was firing on all cylinders this weekend, generating $120 million at the international box office.

The high-octane standalone vehicle, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, kicked off in North America with $60 million for a global start of $180 million. That haul marks the fifth-highest grossing global debut for Universal behind “The Fate of the Furious,” “Jurassic World,” “Furious 7” and “Fifty Shades of Grey.”

“Hobbs & Shaw” carries a hefty $200 million price tag, meaning the film needs to become a global hit to turn a profit. The good news is the “Fast & Furious” franchise has a massive overseas following. It debuted in 63 international markets, placing No. 1 in 52 of those territories. The eighth films in the action series have grossed over $5 billion worldwide.

Outside of the States, “Hobbs & Shaw” had the strongest opening in Russia with $8.1 million, followed by the United Kingdom and Ireland with $7.8 million and Indonesia with $7.6 million. Other top territories include India ($7.4 million), Mexico ($6.9 million), Japan ($6.5 million) and Taiwan ($6.2 million). It launches in China on Aug. 23.

David Leitch directed “Hobbs & Shaw,” the first spinoff in the “Fast & Furious” universe. The movie teams up Johnson and Statham’s hulking characters Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw to defeat a genetically enhanced anarchist, played by Idris Elba. Helen Mirren and Vanessa Kirby also star.

Among holdovers, Disney’s “The Lion King” had another mighty weekend, collecting $72 million for an international bounty of $764 million. Jon Favreau’s remake is now the second-biggest movie of the year globally with $1.195 billion.

Fellow Disney release “Toy Story 4” is nearing a box office milestone of its own as ticket sales inch closer to the $1 billion mark. The animated sequel pocketed $10 million this weekend, boosting revenues to $549 million at the international box office and $959 million worldwide.

In other box office benchmarks, Lionsgate’s “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” hit $150 million overseas. The third installment in the Keanu Reeves-led series has now earned $320 million worldwide, making it the most successful iteration yet.