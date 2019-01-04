×

Box Office: ‘Escape Room’ Scares up $2.3 Million at Thursday Previews

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
(l to r) Jay Ellis, Taylor Russell, Nick Dodani, Deborah Ann Woll and Logan Miller star in ESCAPE ROOM.
CREDIT: David Bloomer

Escape Room” has opened with a respectable $2.3 million in 2,386 North American locations on Thursday in previews starting at 4 p.m.

Sony’s psychological thriller, which centers on six strangers in immersive rooms that turn out to be deadly traps, is expanding to 2,717 sites on Friday with forecasts in the $10 million range. Directed by Adam Robitel from a script by Bragi Schut and Maria Melnik, “Escape Room” stars Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Deborah Ann Woll, Jay Ellis, Tyler Labine and Nik Dodani.

The film is produced by Neal H. Moritz and Ori Marmur and carries a modest $9 million budget. “Escape Room” is the only wide opening of the weekend. Reviews have been mixed with a 55% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Aquaman” should win the weekend handily for its third consecutive box office crown with around $25 million to $30 million at 4,125 locations. The Warner Bros. tentpole, starring Jason Momoa, has dominated the domestic market and taken in $222 million in its first two weeks in North America. “Aquamanhas hit a worldwide total of $846 million, led by $277 million in China.

Disney’s third weekend of “Mary Poppins Returns” should lead the rest of the pack in the $15 million range. The sequel, starring Emily Blunt as the iconic British nanny, has brought in nearly $120 million in its first 15 days in North America.

Related

“Escape Room” will face competition for third place with Paramount’s third weekend of “Transformers” prequel “Bumblebee” and Sony’s fourth frame of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” “Bumblebee” has topped $81 million and “Spider-Verse” has gone past $117 million in North America.

Studios traditionally hold off on major openings on the first weekend of the year, noted Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst with Comscore. “Coming in the wake of what is typically one of the busiest weeks at the multiplex, the first weekend of the year could be best described as the calm after the storm and as such it’s usually not a hotbed for new releases and is most often dominated by the hot holiday holdover film from the prior year,” he said.

Popular on Variety

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

More Film

  • Ali Abbasi 10 Directors to Watch

    10 Directors to Watch: Ali Abbasi Pushes Genre Boundaries in Danish ‘Border’

    Iran-born, Denmark-​based director Ali Abbasi was the toast of Cannes this year with his second feature, the Swedish-Danish “Border,” which won the top prize in Un Certain Regard. Fantastic in every sense of the word, the film, distributed in the U.S. by Neon, was selected to represent Sweden in the foreign-language Oscar race and has [...]

  • 2019 Golden Globe Road Closures and

    Insider's Guide to Golden Globes Parking and Security

    The best-kept secret about parking at the Golden Globes may have become a little harder to pull off. Savvy attendees who wanted to get to the Beverly Hilton without the hassle of a shuttle — and who were willing to trek a few blocks on foot for the privilege of not having to wait in [...]

  • Isan Elba

    Idris Elba's Daughter Isan on Being Golden Globe Ambassador, His #MeToo Comments

    Isan Elba, the daughter of actor Idris Elba and makeup artist and businesswoman Kim Norgaard, will serve as the 2019 Golden Globe Ambassador at the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 6. She appeared at a Golden Globes luncheon on Thursday, where HFPA president Meher Tatna announced that Isan Elba’s charity of choice would be the [...]

  • (l to r) Jay Ellis, Taylor

    Box Office: 'Escape Room' Scares up $2.3 Million at Thursday Previews

    “Escape Room” has opened with a respectable $2.3 million in 2,386 North American locations on Thursday in previews starting at 4 p.m. Sony’s psychological thriller, which centers on six strangers in immersive rooms that turn out to be deadly traps, is expanding to 2,717 sites on Friday with forecasts in the $10 million range. Directed [...]

  • Lady Gaga and Amy Poehler To

    Golden Globes 2019 Presenters Include Lady Gaga, Lucy Liu, Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler

    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Antonio Banderas, Emily Blunt, Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler and Lucy Liu are just a few of the big names set to present at the 76th annual Golden Globes Awards telecast on Jan. 6. The second batch of presenters for the star-studded spectacle has been announced. Yesterday the Hollywood Foreign Press announced a list names (including [...]

  • Ryan Coogler Cannes

    Ryan Coogler, Variety Creative Impact Award Honorees, on His Filmmaking Creed

    In 2013, director Ryan Coogler made a splash with his debut “Fruitvale Station” and was named to Time Magazine’s list of 30 People Under 30 Changing the World. Half a decade later, he’s being honored Jan. 4 with Variety’s Creative Impact Award at the Palms Springs Intl. Film Festival, along with Emily Blunt. Coogler’s impact [...]

  • Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER..L to R:

    Black Filmmakers Make History in 2018, But Female Directors Still Shut Out (Study)

    Black filmmakers made history in 2018. A movie business that has historically been dominated by white men became a little less monochromatic over the last twelve months as studios apparently became more receptive to public pressure to back projects from a more diverse group of filmmakers. Fourteen percent of the directors of the top 100 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad