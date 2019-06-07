×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: ‘Dark Phoenix’ Takes Off With $5 Million on Thursday Night

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All
DF-10571 - Sophie Turner stars as Jean Grey in Twentieth Century Fox’s X-MEN: DARK PHOENIX. Photo Credit: Doane Gregory.
CREDIT: Doane Gregory

“Dark Phoenix,” the film that closes out the current X-Men franchise, opened with $5 million in ticket sales Thursday night.

The 12th installment of the series and the first to be distributed by Disney is expected to have an opening weekend of $40 million to $50 million. The Thursday night numbers, while solid, come in below its predecessors; 2016’s “Apocalypse” took home $8.2 million during its opening night, and 2014’s “Days of Future Past” earned a similar $8.1 million. “Dark Phoenix” opened a bit below last weekend’s big release, “Godzilla: King of Monsters,” which took home $6.3 million last Thursday.

“Dark Phoenix’s” biggest competitor, Illumination’s “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” took in $2.3 million in previews from 3,250 theaters. It is, however, likely to draw strong family business and top the box office charts with an expected opening of $50 million to $55 million when it opens in 4,561 North American theaters this weekend. Its projected opening put its quite a bit behind its predecessor, which was a surprise hit and grossed $5.3 million at 3,009 theaters during its opening night.

“Dark Phoenix” is a direct sequel to 2016’s “X-Men: Apocalypse,” which premiered to $65 million and went on to earn $543 million in ticket sales worldwide. Longtime “X-Men” writer Simon Kinberg is making his directorial debut with the film, which centers on psychic mutant Jean Grey as she grapples with a cosmic force and new powers.

With a 23% Rotten Tomatoes rating, reviews have not been kind. “The Secret Life of Pets 2” features an all-star voice cast including Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Jenny Slate and Patton Oswalt, who replaced Louis C.K. after the comedian was removed from the film following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Warner Bros.’ “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” had a $2.6 million Thursday night following a disappointing $49 million opening weekend.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

  • Penn Badgley Gina Rodriguez Actors on

    Penn Badgley Doesn't Cheer for the 'Evil White Man' on 'You'

  • Patty Jenkins Pitched Chris Pine 'Wonder

    Chris Pine Says Director Patty Jenkins Pitched Him 'Wonder Woman' Doing All the Sound Effects Herself

  • Chris Pine Robin Wright Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Chris Pine and Robin Wright (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Gina Rodriguez and Penn Badgley (Full Video)

  • Sacha B. Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors

    Sacha B. Cohen’s Disgust at President Trump Fueled 'Who is America'

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors
    1KzJZwwk

    Actors on Actors: Sacha Baron Cohen and Don Cheadle (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams &

    Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams & Patricia Clarkson (Full Video)

  • Michelle Williams Wanted More Input After

    Michelle Williams Says 'Dawson's Creek' Was 'a Little Bit Like a Factory Job': 'It Was Formulaic'

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

More Film

  • Winston Duke

    Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz, Bill Skarsgård to Star in Supernatural Film 'Nine Days'

    Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz, Benedict Wong, David Rysdahl and Bill Skarsgård will star in the supernatural film “Nine Days,” the feature debut from director Edson Oda. Duke will play a recluse living in an otherworldly home who interviews human souls for the privilege of being born. Beetz, Wong, Rysdahl and Skarsgård will play the interviewees. [...]

  • 'The Lavender Scare' Review: An Essential

    Film Review: 'The Lavender Scare'

    When fear and paranoia get their hooks into a society, they can invade people’s minds in revealing metaphorical ways. Donald Trump, in his rise to the presidency, stoked fear and hostility toward immigrants, and also churned up racism against African-Americans. As monumental — and hideous — as both those hatreds are, you can argue that [...]

  • Lorraine Toussaint First Time in Variety

    'Village' Star Lorraine Toussaint Played Lady Macbeth Right After Graduation

    Directly after graduating from Juilliard in 1982, Lorraine Toussaint began rehearsals for her first paid acting gig, as Lady Macbeth in Shakespeare & Company’s production of “Macbeth.” After eight years of classical theater training, the Trinidad-born, New York-raised performer found herself among seasoned professionals like Kristin Linklater and Tim Saukiavicus, who mentored her as she [...]

  • Ma Movie Set Design

    How 'Ma' Filmmakers Turned a Garage Into Octavia Spencer's Party Basement

    In the new psychological thriller “Ma,” a middle-aged woman played by Oscar winner Octavia Spencer befriends a group of teenagers and invites them to use the basement of her house as a place to party. Of course they accept, and much of the film happens there, though the subterranean space we see in the film [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Qatar's beIN Media Group Seeking to Sell 50% Miramax Stake (Report)

    Qatar-based beIN Media Group is seeking to sell up to 50% of Miramax in a deal that would value the studio founded in 1979 by Bob and Harvey Weinstein at $650 million, according to a Wall Street Journal report. A representative for beIN, contacted by Variety, said the company had no comment on the report, [...]

  • SESAC Announces New Foundation to Support

    SESAC Announces New Foundation to Support Minority Film Composers

    Music-rights organization SESAC plans to co-fund a new foundation designed to support minority film and TV composers, officials announced at last night’s annual Film & Television Composer Awards in Santa Monica. The Key Change Foundation, created by “Frozen” and “Ant-Man” composer Christophe Beck (pictured above, center), “will provide grants to support scores by emerging film [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad