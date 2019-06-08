Box Office: ‘Dark Phoenix’ Has Worst Opening in X-Men History

June gloom has officially spread to the U.S. box office.

According to Friday’s grosses, this weekend’s two biggest releases – “The Secret Life of Pets 2” and “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” – are debuting well short of expectations, but it’s “Dark Phoenix” that’s flaming out the worst.

Disney-Fox’s latest installment in the X-Men franchise is on track for a dismal $34 million opening after collecting just $14 million on Friday, which would make it the worst debut ever for an X-Men movie (“The Wolverine” debuted to $53 million in 2013).

Still, the Simon Kinberg-directed “Phoenix” has yet to bow internationally, where the franchise has excelled in the past, but it will need some heroics to make up for its $200 million price tag. “Dark Phoenix,” the seventh and final film in the main “X-Men” storyline, stars Sophie Turner, Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy, and is currently playing in 3,721 locations.

This weekend’s top dog (and cat!), is “The Secret Life of Pets 2.” The animated sequel from Illumination will easily finish no. 1 with a three-day tally of $46.1 million – that’s almost 15% lower than original projections, but it’s still a solid performer, not to mention a far cry from the STX’s “Ugly Dolls” disaster.

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” fell nearly 70% in its second frame to $14.7 million, a sharp descent for Warner Bros. and Legendary’s monster pic, which won last weekend’s box office with $47.7 million.

Disney’s “Aladdin” is holding steady in third with an estimated $24 million.

Paramount’s “Rocketman” rounds out the top five with $12.6 million, bringing its 7-day domestic total to nearly $50 million.

Despite an off-weekend for Disney with “Dark Phoenix” – which, in all fairness, was produced by Fox pre-Disney’s acquisition -the studio should bounce back in big way on June 21 when “Toy Story 4” hits theaters.