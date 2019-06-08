×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: ‘Dark Phoenix’ Has Worst Opening in X-Men History

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
DF-10571 - Sophie Turner stars as Jean Grey in Twentieth Century Fox’s X-MEN: DARK PHOENIX. Photo Credit: Doane Gregory.
CREDIT: Doane Gregory

June gloom has officially spread to the U.S. box office.

According to Friday’s grosses, this weekend’s two biggest releases – “The Secret Life of Pets 2” and “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” – are debuting well short of expectations, but it’s “Dark Phoenix” that’s flaming out the worst.

Disney-Fox’s latest installment in the X-Men franchise is on track for a dismal $34 million opening after collecting just $14 million on Friday, which would make it the worst debut ever for an X-Men movie (“The Wolverine” debuted to $53 million in 2013).

Still, the Simon Kinberg-directed “Phoenix” has yet to bow internationally, where the franchise has excelled in the past, but it will need some heroics to make up for its $200 million price tag. “Dark Phoenix,” the seventh and final film in the main “X-Men” storyline, stars Sophie Turner, Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy, and is currently playing in 3,721 locations.

This weekend’s top dog (and cat!), is “The Secret Life of Pets 2.” The animated sequel from Illumination will easily finish no. 1 with a three-day tally of $46.1 million – that’s almost 15% lower than original projections, but it’s still a solid performer, not to mention a far cry from the STX’s “Ugly Dolls” disaster.

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” fell nearly 70% in its second frame to $14.7 million, a sharp descent for Warner Bros. and Legendary’s monster pic, which won last weekend’s box office with $47.7 million.

Disney’s “Aladdin” is holding steady in third with an estimated $24 million.

Paramount’s “Rocketman” rounds out the top five with $12.6 million, bringing its 7-day domestic total to nearly $50 million.

Despite an off-weekend for Disney with “Dark Phoenix” – which, in all fairness, was produced by Fox pre-Disney’s acquisition -the studio should bounce back in big way on June 21 when “Toy Story 4” hits theaters.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

  • Penn Badgley Gina Rodriguez Actors on

    Penn Badgley Doesn't Cheer for the 'Evil White Man' on 'You'

  • Patty Jenkins Pitched Chris Pine 'Wonder

    Chris Pine Says Director Patty Jenkins Pitched Him 'Wonder Woman' Doing All the Sound Effects Herself

  • Chris Pine Robin Wright Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Chris Pine and Robin Wright (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Gina Rodriguez and Penn Badgley (Full Video)

  • Sacha B. Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors

    Sacha B. Cohen’s Disgust at President Trump Fueled 'Who is America'

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors
    1KzJZwwk

    Actors on Actors: Sacha Baron Cohen and Don Cheadle (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams &

    Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams & Patricia Clarkson (Full Video)

More Film

  • DF-10571 - Sophie Turner stars as

    Box Office: 'Dark Phoenix' Has Worst Opening in X-Men History

    June gloom has officially spread to the U.S. box office. According to Friday’s grosses, this weekend’s two biggest releases – “The Secret Life of Pets 2” and “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” – are debuting well short of expectations, but it’s “Dark Phoenix” that’s flaming out the worst. Disney-Fox’s latest installment in the X-Men franchise is on [...]

  • EUROPEAN FILM FORUM

    Distribution Woes in Eastern, Central Europe the Focus in Transilvania

    CLUJ, Romania–When Lee Chang-dong’s mystery thriller “Burning” was released in Romania not too long ago, Tudor Giurgiu had the sense he had to catch the Cannes festival player before it was too late. “I felt this film was kind of meteoric, and it just disappeared,” he said. The Romanian director and Transilvania Film Festival founder [...]

  • Spanish-Uruguayan filmmaker Narciso Ibanez Serrador, 'Honorary

    Modern Spanish Horror Pioneer Narciso ‘Chicho’ Ibáñez Serrador Dies at 83

    Spanish cinema has lost an understated giant with Friday’s passing of genre film and TV pioneer Narciso “Chicho” Ibañez Serrador, dead at the age of 83. Although he only filmed two features, both stand out as milestones in the country’s early genre cannon, 1970’s “La Residencia” (“The House That Screamed”) and 1976’s “¿Quién puede matar [...]

  • Contract Placeholder Business WGA ATA Agent

    Talent Agencies Increase Packaging Fee Offer to WGA as Talks Continue

    The Writers Guild of America and Association of Talent Agents are expected to continue discussions on a new proposal that the ATA put on the table Friday at the first meeting between the sides in nearly two months. The sides held a negotiating session at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles. The ATA has offered [...]

  • 'Afterward' Documentary Sells to Abramorama, 1091

    Abramorama, 1091 Media Land Rights to 'Afterward' Documentary From Executive Producer Abigail Disney

    An acclaimed documentary about the conflict between Israel and Palestine from executive producer Abigail Disney has sold North American distribution rights to Abramorama and 1091 Media. The doc, billed as “an intimate and timely exploration of the Israeli-Palestinian crisis and its root causes,” is from first-time writer and director Ofra Bloch. A Jerusalem-born psychoanalyst, Bloch [...]

  • Kevin Hart Monopoly

    Kevin Hart Developing 'Scrooged' Remake With Paramount

    Kevin Hart and Paramount Pictures are partnering on a remake of the Bill Murray Christmas comedy “Scrooged.” Sources confirmed to Variety that Hart will produce the project through his HartBeat Productions and will likely take on a starring role. Insiders say that the project is still in its early days without a writer or a [...]

  • DF-10689_R2_CROP – Sophie Turner and Jessica

    Box Office: 'Dark Phoenix' Falling Short of Weekend Estimates With Under $40 Million

    It looks like Disney’s “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” won’t be rising from the ashes anytime soon. According to Friday’s early estimates, the 12th and final installment in the Marvel-owned franchise is heading for a disappointing $37.7 million opening weekend, after a lackluster Friday showing. Originally, Disney estimated a start between $40 million and $50 million which [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad