‘Captain Marvel’ Powers to $78 Million in Early International Box Office

Brie Larson’s “Captain Marvel” is already showing off a lot of power at the international box office.

The latest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe pulled in $78 million in its first two days in 25 markets, including an estimated $34 million opening in China.

“Captain Marvel” will be opening Friday in most international markets including the U.K., Mexico, Spain, Turkey, and India. The $34 million launch in China is the second-highest opening day for a MCU title behind only “Avengers: Infinity War.”

South Korea has generated $5.9 million so far, followed by $4.8 million in Indonesia and $3 million in Brazil — representing the second-highest opening day in industry history in Brazil, behind only “Infinity War.” France has totaled $2.9 million in two days, Australia launched with $2.5 million, Russia started with $2.1 million, and Thailand launched with $1.9 million.

Disney reported that “Captain Marvel” is ahead of other first-installment MCU films such as “Black Panther,” “Doctor Strange,” and “Ant-Man” in most international territories.

“Captain Marvel” earned $20.7 million from Thursday night previews in North America for the 18th-highest preview number of all time and the fifth-biggest for a Marvel title. It’s expected to take in at least $125 million this weekend in North America and provide a jolt to the slumping domestic box office, which is down 27% so far in 2019.

Larson stars as Carol Danvers, the pilot who becomes the vastly powerful Captain Marvel after Earth is caught in the center of a galactic conflict in 1995. The “Captain Marvel” cast includes Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law. The film is written and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.