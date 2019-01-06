×

Box Office: ‘Bumblebee’ Dethrones ‘Aquaman’ Overseas Thanks to China Debut

Rebecca Rubin

Bumblebee
Aquaman” may be the reigning champ in North America, but a familiar autobot conquered the international box office this weekend.

Paramount’s “Transformers” origin story “Bumblebee” ended “Aquaman’s” four-week reign at No. 1 overseas, pulling in $82.7 million in 63 foreign markets. The boost was thanks to a strong start in China, where “Bumblebee” generated $59.4 million when it debuted in 9,180 locations. This weekend’s bounty takes the blockbuster to $192 million overseas and $289 million worldwide.

Hailee Steinfeld stars in the sci-fi prequel, which launched in a handful of new territories this weekend. After China, Colombia saw the best opening with $1.1 million, followed by India with $1 million, and Poland with $486,000. “Bumblebee” bows in its final major market, Japan, in March.

“Bumblebee” may have bested “Aquaman” this go-around, but DC’s superhero blockbuster still had a mighty weekend overseas. The Atlantean adventure starring Jason Momoa and directed by James Wan generated a solid $56.2 million in 79 territories for a massive international tally of $681 million. “Aquaman” is now Warner Bros.’ highest-grossing comic-book movie abroad, surpassing the record previously set by “The Dark Knight Rises” with $636 million.

“Aquaman” has now generated a heroic $940 million worldwide, with $282 million of that coming from China alone. The tentpole bowed in Italy this weekend with $7 million. Among holdovers, the movie fared well in France ($4.8 million), Korea ($4.6 million), and Australia ($4.6 million).

A pair of Disney titles — “Ralph Breaks the Internet” and “Mary Poppins Returns” — also enjoyed strong showings. The former, an animated sequel to “Wreck-It Ralph,” returned to box office charts after debuting seven weeks ago due to openings in Italy ($8.2 million), Korea ($5.5 million), Brazil ($4.8 million), and Argentina ($1.4 million). The movie earned $25 million this weekend, taking “Ralph Breaks the Internet” past $217 million internationally and $404 million globally.

Meanwhile, “Mary Poppins Returns” added $23 million from 47 locations for a foreign tally of $119 million. Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda star in the sequel to the 1964 classic, which has now crossed $250 million at the global box office. The musical earned another $15.8 million in North America for a weekend haul of $38.8 million worldwide.

Elsewhere, Fox’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” continues to rock overseas with another $17 million this weekend. The Queen biopic featuring Remi Malek as iconic frontman Freddie Mercury has drummed up a towering $550 million internationally and $743 million worldwide. Given its production budget of $52 million, they are the champions, my friend.

Among new releases, Universal’s “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” began its gradual rollout picking up $5.3 million in two territories, Australia and New Zealand. The third movie in the animated series launches in North America on Feb. 22.

    "Aquaman" may be the reigning champ in North America, but a familiar autobot conquered the international box office this weekend. Paramount's "Transformers" origin story "Bumblebee" ended "Aquaman's" four-week reign at No. 1 overseas, pulling in $82.7 million in 63 foreign markets. The boost was thanks to a strong start in China, where "Bumblebee" generated $59.4

