Box Office: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Surpasses $900 Million Worldwide

Rebecca Rubin

O_163_wem_1360_comp_v003_01,1159 2 – L-R: Gwilym Lee (Brian May), Ben Hardy (Roger Taylor), Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury), and Joe Mazzello (John Deacon) star in Twentieth Century Fox’s BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY. Photo Credit: Courtesy Twentieth Century Fox.
Photo Credit: Courtesy Twentieth Century Fox.

Bohemian Rhapsody” isn’t done rocking just yet. Fox and New Regency’s Queen musical has officially surpassed $900 million in ticket sales across the globe, continuing its mighty run as the highest-grossing music biopic of all time.

As of Sunday, the Oscar-winning movie has generated $685 million internationally, along with an impressive $216 million at the domestic box office Though it has been out of North American cinemas for weeks, the film is still playing in theaters in China and Japan. Outside of the U.S., “Bohemian Rhapsody” became a huge hit among Japanese audiences, where it grossed $114 million.  It also resonated in South Korea, earning $76 million, and the United Kingdom with $71 million.

It wasn’t just moviegoers who rallied behind “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The film also received love from the Academy, scoring four Oscars, including a win for Rami Malek’s portrayal of the band’s iconic frontman Freddie Mercury. The movie also nabbed Golden Globes for motion picture drama and actor in a motion picture drama for Malek.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” is now Fox’s fourth-biggest movie ever, following “Avatar,” “Titanic,” and “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.” Overseas, is still the studio’s fifth-best release to date.

Thanks to “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Fox ended its storied run on a high note. Last month, Disney closed its $71 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox.

