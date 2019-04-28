×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Avengers: Endgame’ Obliterates Records With $1.2 Billion Global Debut

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

It’s truly the Avengers’ world. The opening weekend of “Avengers: Endgame” demolished box office records with a stunning $350 million in North America and $1.2 billion worldwide.

Disney-Marvel’s fourth and final Avengers superhero movie has captivated moviegoers, accounting for more than four of every five tickets sold domestically. “Avengers: Endgame” topped the year-old “Avengers: Infinity War” records by nearly $100 million domestically and a jaw-dropping $560 million worldwide. China generated an astounding $329 million over its five-day launch weekend.

The film, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, has a star-studded cast that includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin.

“Avengrs: Endgame” is the 22nd movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which launched in 2008 with “Iron Man.” Those films have now eclipsed $19 billion in worldwide box office. Here’s a rundown of all the records “Endgame” will break or has already broken this weekend.

Related

“‘Endgame’ represents the culmination of a decade long commitment of Marvel to the audience and the fans devotion to the beloved characters of the MCU,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore. “This massive and historic debut shows that by delivering consistently great movies coupled with characters inhabited by perhaps the most perfectly cast group of actors in cinematic history, Marvel has literally rewritten the rule book and in the process has made box office history.”

Critics have strongly supported “Avengers: Endgame” with a 96% score from Rotten Tomatoes — the second best ever earned by a Marvel release after “Black Panther” at 97%. ComScore/Screen Engine reported that 61% of this weekend’s North American audience bought their tickets online ahead of time.

“Avengers: Endgame” is providing a badly needed jolt to the North American box office, which for 2019 is down 16.7% to $2.94 billion as of April 24.

“The Avengers, by assembling the biggest movie debut in history, have proven that another of their superpowers is the ability to knock several percentage points off the year-to-date deficit,” Dergarabedian said. “‘Endgame’ has truly started the momentum rolling on potentially the biggest revenue generating summer (and year) in box office history.”

Imax reported that “Avengers: Endgame” broke its worldwide opening record with $91.5 million, 92% above previous record-holder “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

“Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team have continued to challenge notions of what is possible at the movie theatre both in terms of storytelling and at the box office,” said Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn. “Though ‘Endgame’ is far from an end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these first 22 films constitute a sprawling achievement, and this weekend’s monumental success is a testament to the world they’ve envisioned, the talent involved, and their collective passion, matched by the irrepressible enthusiasm of fans around the world.”

RELATED:

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

More Film

  • Avengers: Endgame

    'Avengers: Endgame' Obliterates Records With $1.2 Billion Global Debut

    It’s truly the Avengers’ world. The opening weekend of “Avengers: Endgame” demolished box office records with a stunning $350 million in North America and $1.2 billion worldwide. Disney-Marvel’s fourth and final Avengers superhero movie has captivated moviegoers, accounting for more than four of every five tickets sold domestically. “Avengers: Endgame” topped the year-old “Avengers: Infinity [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    'Avengers: Endgame' to Finish Weekend With $329 Million China Haul

    Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” is poised to complete its five-day opening weekend with a monstrous $329 million haul in China. Provisional figures from local tracking service China Box Office point to a cumulative of RMB2.21 billion, including previews. At a conversion rate of RMB6.72 to the US dollar, a total of $330 million seems near at [...]

  • Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, Emma Roberts,

    'UglyDolls' Team Celebrates Film's Message: 'Being Unique Is What Makes You Special'

    A cappella group Pentatonix is all in for “UglyDolls’” message of embracing what makes one different. Scott Hoying, one of five group members, told Variety at the “Ugly Dolls” red carpet when asked why they were attracted to providing a song for the soundtrack, “We love animated films and the message of the film is [...]

  • Christopher Guest, Harry Shearer, Michael McKean,

    Spinal Tap Rocks, Rolls and Delights at Tribeca 35th Anniversary Screening

    Fans of the legendary British rock outfit Spinal Tap were given a rare treat Saturday night as the band’s core trio reunited for a rare acoustic performance following the Tribeca Film Festival’s 35th anniversary screening of the landmark documentary “This Is Spinal Tap.” David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel and Derek Smalls delivered a hit-packed set [...]

  • Malawian Teen’s Buddhist Upbringing Offers Fresh

    ‘Buddha in Africa’ Director Nicole Schafer on China’s Soft Power Play

    If you were looking for evidence of Chinese designs on building a modern-day empire, you would have to look no further than Africa: a vast continent whose natural resources – and government borrowing sprees – have helped fuel the engine of China’s economic growth. So goes the conventional logic, at least; yet the reality of [...]

  • 'Blow the Man Down' Review: Murder,

    Tribeca Film Review: 'Blow the Man Down'

    There’s a certain tingle that sets in when you realize that a thriller is naturalistic enough not to rely on thriller tricks. It means that you may be denied some of the knee-jerk pleasures audiences have come to expect — the jump scares and violent climaxes. The tradeoff is that it’s a lot easier to [...]

  • A Regular Woman

    Tribeca Film Review: 'A Regular Woman'

    Based on the same real-life “honor killing” that inspired fellow German Feo Aladag’s prize-winning 2010 feature “When We Leave,” Sherry Hormann’s “A Regular Woman” takes a compelling new approach to the contentious 2005 case that shocked Germany: By allowing the murdered woman — a 23-year-old German of Turkish-Kurdish ancestry shot point blank by her youngest [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad