Box Office: ‘Annabelle Comes Home’ Collects $7 Million on Opening Day

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

CREDIT: Dan McFadden

Warner Bros. and New Line’s “Annabelle Comes Home” earned a solid $7.2 million on its first day of release.

The supernatural horror film is getting a jump on the weekend by opening on a Wednesday. It’s expected to collect $30 million from 3,525 venues over its first five days in theaters. That would mark the smallest start in the Conjuring Universe, a franchise that’s been a reliable hit for the studio. “Annabelle Comes Home” is the seventh installment in the Conjuring series. “The Nun” holds the biggest opening weekend with $53 million, while the first “Annabelle” chapter ranks as the lowest with $37 million. Gary Dauberman wrote and directed “Annabelle Comes Home,” starring Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga and Mckenna Grace.

“Annabelle Comes Home” placed second on midweek domestic box office charts, behind “Toy Story 4.” Disney and Pixar’s animated fourquel added another $12 million on Wednesday, boosting its domestic total to $167 million. Overseas, the movie has generated $123 million. “Toy Story 4” will easily remain the No. 1 film in its sophomore frame.

Also opening this weekend is Universal and Working Title’s “Yesterday,” a musical biopic that envisions a world where nobody remembers the Beatles. It’s tracking to debut with $10 million. Danny Boyle directed “Yesterday,” which stars Himesh Patel, Kate McKinnon and Ed Sheeran.

    Warner Bros. and New Line's "Annabelle Comes Home" earned a solid $7.2 million on its first day of release. The supernatural horror film is getting a jump on the weekend by opening on a Wednesday. It's expected to collect $30 million from 3,525 venues over its first five days in theaters. That would mark the [...]

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

