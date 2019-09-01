×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: ‘Angel Has Fallen’ Sears Competition Over Labor Day Weekend

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Angel Has Fallen
CREDIT: Simon Varsano

Lionsgate and Millennium’s “Angel Has Fallen” ruled the box office during an expectedly quiet Labor Day weekend. The third entry in the action franchise generated $11.5 million over the weekend and should close out the holiday with $14.4 million.

Without any new nationwide offerings from a major Hollywood studio, those ticket sales were enough to maintain first place on domestic box office charts. After two weekends in theaters, the Gerard Butler-led “Angel Has Fallen” has earned $43.6 million.

Blumhouse Tilt and OTL took on the last weekend of summer, closing out popcorn season with “Don’t Let Go.” The supernatural thriller debuted with $2.4 million from 920 North American theaters and is expected to finish the holiday weekend with $3 million. David Oyelowo stars as a detective working to solve the murder of his niece (portrayed by Storm Reid) when he surprisingly gets a phone call from her. “Don’t Let Go” premiered at Sundance under the name “Relive.”

Related

The final movie to launch this summer is Forrest Film’s drama “Bennett’s War,” which is hoping to hit half a million in box office receipts through Monday. Over the weekend, the movie collected $445,151.

Labor Day weekend isn’t usually a busy time of year for moviegoing, so holdovers including Universal’s “Good Boys” and “Hobbs & Shaw” and Disney’s “The Lion King.”

Universal’s “Good Boys” held steady at No. 2, pocketing $9.1 million over the weekend for an estimated $11.5 million Labor Day weekend. After three weeks in theaters, the R-rated comedy has earned a solid $58 million.

Disney’s “The Lion King” nabbed third place, earning $6.7 million during its seventh outing and eyeing $8.8 million through the four-day weekend. Through Sunday, the photorealistic remake has earned $521 million in North America. “The Lion King” is now the seventh-biggest movie in history with $1.562 billion globally, passing “Furious 7” ($1.516 billion) and “The Avengers ($1.519 million).

In fourth, Universal’s “Hobbs & Shaw” generated $6.2 million over the weekend and should finish the holiday with $8 million. The “Fast & Furious” spinoff, starring Dwayne Wade and Jason Statham, has made $158.86 million at the domestic box office and $684.2 million worldwide.

Sony’s “Overcomer” amassed $5.7 million for a fifth-place finish. The faith-based film looks to end Monday with $7.8 million, which would bring North American ticket sales to $19.4 million.

More to come…

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Nate Parker Indecent Exposure

    Nate Parker Apologizes for Being 'Tone Deaf' in Response to Resurfaced Rape Charge

    Looking to make a comeback, director Nate Parker was in contrition mode Sunday at the Venice Film Festival, admitting that he had been “tone deaf” in his past remarks regarding the rape charge he faced as a college student. “The last three years have been such a learning experience for me,” he said at a [...]

  • 'Madre' Review: An Unexpected Adaptation of

    Venice Film Review: 'Madre'

    There are two kinds of “what if” story. One plunges viewers into an immediate, all-too-imaginable situation, and invites them to consider how they might act and react; the other casts us into realms of uncanny uncertainty, inviting us to consider the world as we don’t quite know it. Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s Oscar-nominated 2017 short “Madre” was [...]

  • Adam Driver

    Telluride: Martin Scorsese Surprise Presenter at Tribute to Adam Driver

    Martin Scorsese made a surprise appearance at Adam Driver’s tribute on Saturday night at the Telluride Film Festival before the screening of “Marriage Story.” Scorsese, who directed Driver in “Silence” opposite Andrew Garfield, was introduced to the stage, where he placed one of the festival’s Silver Medallions around the actor’s neck. “What you see before [...]

  • SpiderMan Far From Home

    Italy Records 40% Increase in Summer Box Office as New Strategy Takes Root

    Italian and U.S. film industry executives announced Saturday at the Venice Film Festival that this summer’s box office figures in Italy are up by 40% over the past two years as local distributors depart from past practice and release more movies between May and August. This year’s roughly 44% box office rise during that period [...]

  • Héctor Babenco

    Taskovski Acquires Venice Classics’ ‘Babenco - Tell Me When I Die ’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    London-based sales and production company Taskovski Films has acquired world sales rights to Barbara Paz’s debut documentary, “Babenco — Tell Me When I Die,” which bows in Venice Classics on Sept. 2. Brazilian helmer Héctor Babenco was a commanding presence on the international film scene, directing pics of the caliber of “Kiss of the Spider [...]

  • Venice Drama 'Moffie' Explores Homophobia in

    Venice Drama 'Moffie' Explores Homophobia in South Africa

    The year is 1981, and South Africa’s apartheid government is embroiled in a vicious war along the southern Angolan border. Like all white boys over the age of 16, Nicholas Van der Swart is conscripted for two years of mandatory military service—a brutal period of indoctrination as the white minority government seeks to protect its [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad