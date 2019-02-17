×
Box Office: ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ No Match for China’s ‘Wandering Earth’ Overseas

Rebecca Rubin

Alita Battle Angel
CREDIT: Courtesy Twentieth Century Fox

Hollywood movies like “Alita: Battle Angel” and “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” are doing respectable business overseas, but they’re proving no match for foreign titles at the international box office.

The Chinese New Year is bringing in huge business in the Middle Kingdom. China’s sci-fi epic “The Wandering Earth” pulled in a massive $96.6 million from three territories, bringing its international tally to $606.8 million. Another movie from the Mainland, “Crazy Alien,” earned $28 million for an overseas total of $318 million, while fellow local title “Pegasus” brought in $25.7 million, taking its bounty to $238 million.

Fox’s “Alita: Battle Angel” led films on the Hollywood front, generated $56 million when it launched in 86 overseas markets this weekend. Directed by Robert Rodriguez and produced by James Cameron, the sci-fi adventure has now grossed $94 million internationally. The movie saw the best opening in Russia, where it earned $6.5 million. “Alita” also had sizable debuts in Mexico ($4.2 million), Australia ($2.9 million), and Thailand ($2.5 million).

“Alita: Battle Angel” dominated the domestic box office with its $33 million debut over the long President’s Day weekend, but it will be an uphill battle for the $170 million movie to reach profitability. Since the movie is based on a popular Japanese manga title, the studio anticipates Asian markets to overperform. It launches in China and Japan next weekend.

Among holdovers, the third installment in Universal’s “How to Train Your Dragon” series made $21 million this weekend in 49 foreign territories. That brings its foreign bounty to $172 million. It releases in North America next weekend. “How to Train Your Dragon 3” debuted this weekend in Poland with $1.9 million and Ecuador with $600,000.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros.’ “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” added another $12.1 million from 69 international markets for an overseas haul of $34.7 million. The animated sequel is just shy of the $100 million mark worldwide, with ticket sales currently standing at $97.7 million. Its top markets include the United Kingdom ($3.1 million), Mexico ($1.5 million), and Russia ($792,000).

