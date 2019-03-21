×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Global Box Office Flat in 2018, Netflix and Subscription Services Rise in Popularity

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cinema, auditorium, rows of seatsVARIOUS
CREDIT: imageBROKER/REX/Shutterstock

The domestic box office rebounded in 2018 in a recovery fueled by blockbusters such as “Black Panther” and “Incredibles 2.” Ticket sales in the U.S. climbed 7% to top out at a record $11.9 billion, according to a new report by the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA). That helped off-set declines in overseas markets in Europe and Latin America, pushing the global box office to $41.1 billion, a year-over-year improvement of a percentage point.

The MPAA study is produced by the entertainment industry trade group and is intended to provide a comprehensive look at the overall state of the film business.

In addition to box office revenues, the report found that the global home entertainment business increased by 16% to reach $55.7 billion last year. This was driven primarily by the rise of digital rentals, sales, and subscriptions to streaming services such as Netflix. Digital home entertainment spending in the U.S. increased 24% to $17.5 billion; internationally this sector climbed 34% to $25.1 billion. That helped plug the gap left by massive declines in the sale and rental of DVDs and Blu-rays. In the U.S., disc sales dropped 15% to $5.8 billion and fell 14% internationally to $7.3 billion. Four years ago, physical sales in the U.S. were $10.3 billion and were $14.9 billion internationally, a sign of just how precipitously the DVD market has fallen. Over that same period, digital spending has increased 170% globally. Much of that rise is attributable to the popularity of Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other subscription services. Globally, the number of digital subscriptions increased by 27% to 613.3 million. Online video subscriptions surpassed cable for the first time in 2018. Cable subscriptions fell 2% to 556 million.

Related

As DVD sales have atrophied, studios have tried to encourage consumers to keep buying digital versions of movies and shows. The pitch appears to be falling flat, with customers preferring to simply stream content on Netflix as opposed to buying things on an a la carte basis. Subscription spending climbed 28% in 2018 to $13.3 billion, while digital sales and rentals fell 5% to $10 billion. The report is being unveiled at a time when major media companies such as WarnerMedia, Disney, and Comcast are all readying their own subscription services in the hopes of profiting from this growing market.

The popularity of Netflix is bad news for exhibitors, who fear that streaming services are making it easier for people to skip the theater and stay home and binge. The company has aggravated those tensions by refusing to adhere to a traditional theatrical release model for its films. A select few Netflix movies such as “Roma” or “Triple Frontier” show in cinemas before debuting on the service within a matter of weeks.

On the theatrical front, the business continues to rely heavily on frequent moviegoers, which the MPAA defines as individuals who attend the cinema at least once per month. Though the account for just 12% of the population in the U.S. and Canada, they are responsible for 49% of all tickets sold. All told, 75% of the U.S./Canada population hit up the multiplexes or their local theater at least once in 2018. Women accounted for 51% of ticket buyers and men comprised the other 49% of the audience.

Per capita attendance was highest among the 12-17 and 18-24-year-old age groups, with moviegoers in those age ranges seeing an average of 5.1 films last year. All age groups, except those between the ages of 25 to 39 and those over 60 years old, increased their attendance. The most dramatic growth was in moviegoers between the ages of 40 to 49, as middle aged moviegoers saw 4.3 movies on average as opposed to 3.6 movies in the previous year.

Latino and Asian audiences had the highest per capita attendance among ethnic groups, seeing an average of 4.7 films and 4.5 films last year. Per capita attendance among black and African-American moviegoers increased from 3.4 films annually to 3.7 films in 2018. “Black Panther” was particularly popular with black audiences. They accounted for 35% of all tickets sold to the Marvel blockbuster.

Overseas, China was the primary growth driver. Ticket sales in the Middle Kingdom rose 12% to $9 billion. Japan was the second biggest overseas market with $2 billion in revenues, with the U.K. coming in third with $1.7 billion.

Popular on Variety

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

More Film

  • Cinema, auditorium, rows of seatsVARIOUS

    Global Box Office Flat in 2018, Netflix and Subscription Services Rise in Popularity

    The domestic box office rebounded in 2018 in a recovery fueled by blockbusters such as “Black Panther” and “Incredibles 2.” Ticket sales in the U.S. climbed 7% to top out at a record $11.9 billion, according to a new report by the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA). That helped off-set declines in overseas markets [...]

  • Variety Massive Entertainment Marketing Summit

    Showbiz Marketers Look to Netflix's Data Expertise as They Build Their Own Campaigns

    Netflix’s ability to profit from its secret sauce of granular consumer data has made it the envy of Hollywood. Now, with Disney, Warner Media and others prepping their own ambitious services to challenge the streaming insurgents, entertainment marketers will face more competitive pressures than ever. But at the same time, new marketing tools are emerging [...]

  • Midnight Traveler review

    Film Review: 'Midnight Traveler'

    Refugees rarely get to tell their own stories, which means their stories get told for them — often inaccurately and with undue hostility. Lack of resources is one issue, but a lack of stability is another: Asylum-seekers are in a frightening state of limbo, fleeing the imminent dangers of their native countries only to suffer [...]

  • WGA Authorizing Managers, Lawyers to Make

    WGA Authorizing Managers, Lawyers to Make Deals if Agents are Fired

    The Writers Guild of America has authorized managers and lawyers to negotiate deals for writers in place of agents — if the guild tells members to fire their agents on April 7. The guild’s negotiating committee notified members of the plans in a message Wednesday. The WGA and the Association of Talent Agents having made [...]

  • Gone With the Wind Screening

    Film News Roundup: 'Gone With the Wind' Sets Event Cinema Record

    In today’s film news roundup, “Gone with the Wind” sets a new record, “Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles” is acquired, and Tracy Oliver signs with Topic Studios. EVENT CINEMA RECORD The 80th anniversary release of “Gone with the Wind” has grossed $2.23 million in six nationwide screenings on four dates — a record as the [...]

  • Made in Abyss - Journey’s Dawn

    Film Review: ‘Made in Abyss: Journey’s Dawn’

    It’s a Herculean effort to take a multi-volume manga like author Akihito Tsukushi’s “Made in Abyss,” adapt it into a popular anime television series, and then compress the show into a coherent feature (technically, two movies), but the folks at Sentai Filmworks have done just that. Part one, “Made in Abyss: Journey’s Dawn,” will screen [...]

  • HAF: 'Assassination,' 'Apprenticeship' Named Project Market

    HAF: 'Assassination,' 'Apprenticeship' Named Project Market Winners

    Eighteen prizes were presented on Wednesday afternoon at the closing ceremony of the Hong Kong Asia Film Financing Forum. The project market sits alongside FilMart as part of the Entertainment Expo in Hong Kong. “Wong Tai Sin Assassination” to be directed by Wong Hoi and produced by Derek Kwok Tsz-kin, was named the winner of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad