Saban Films Buys ‘Bottom of the 9th’ With Joe Manganiello, Sofía Vergara (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: REX/ Shutterstock

Saban Films has acquired North American rights to “Bottom of the 9th,” an upcoming drama that stars Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara. It marks the joint acting debut for the real-life couple.

“Bottom of the 9th” is the story of a man who returns to the Bronx following a 17-year stint in prison for a violent mistake he made as a young man. His imprisonment deprived him of a professional baseball career, and ruined his relationship with the love of his life. The film is slated for a theatrical bow on July 19.

“Bottom of the 9th” is from director, screenwriter, author and musician Raymond De Felitta, the filmmaker behind “City Island” and “Madoff.” The film was written by Robert Bruzio and was formerly titled “Stano.” Manganiello is best-known for his work in “True Blood” and “Magic Mike.” Vergara stars in “Modern Family” and previously appeared in “Hot Pursuit” and “Chef.”

Manganiello produced the film with his brother Nick Manganiello under their 3:59 banner, alongside William Chartoff and Lynn Hendee.

Bill Bromiley and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban Films along with Kathy Morgan on behalf of the filmmakers.

“This is an excellent first joint project for Joe and Sofia and their real-life chemistry shines on screen,” said Bromiley in a statement. “ ‘Bottom of the 9th’ is really heartfelt, our audiences will love this endearing story of second chances and perseverance.”

Manganiello commented, “I couldn’t be happier to be collaborating with Saban on the release of ‘Bottom of the 9th.’ It was a labor of love for me and I am so lucky to be partnered with people so genuine and passionate about the film. They are the perfect partners.”

Saban Films’ upcoming films include Casey Affleck’s directorial debut “Light of My Life”; Brian De Palma’s “Domino” starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau; and Derrick Borte’s “American Dreamer” starring Jim Gaffigan.

