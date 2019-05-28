Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds and More Celebrities Urge Audiences to Go See ‘Booksmart’

“Booksmart” soared after its South by Southwest debut with glowing reviews, with some critics hailing it as the next classic teen comedy. But that didn’t translate to box office success in its first weekend.

It opened to $8.7 million, far behind comedies like “Superbad” that it’s been compared to. But some celebrities, including Taylor Swift, are hoping word-of-mouth can bring more audiences to the coming-of-age comedy.

Swift reposted a story from “Booksmart” actor Diana Silvers, adding her own caption: “JUST BOUGHT TICKETS!! Guys go see Booksmart cause in this house we support @oliviawilde.”

CREDIT: Instagram/Taylor Swift

The film marks actor-turned-director Olivia Wilde’s feature debut behind the camera, spurring many of the celebrity fans to encourage buying tickets in a show of support for female filmmakers. In addition to starring Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein, it was also written by female scribes.

Wilde tweeted that supporting the film would help pave the way to greenlighting more women-led projects. “We are getting creamed by the big dogs out there and need your support. Don’t give studios an excuse not to green-light movies made by and about women,” she wrote.

Anyone out there saving @Booksmart for another day, consider making that day TODAY. We are getting creamed by the big dogs out there and need your support. Don’t give studios an excuse not to green-light movies made by and about women. 💪❤️💪 — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) May 25, 2019

Ryan Reynolds, who lends his voice to the titular character in “Detective Pikachu,” one of the movies that played against “Booksmart” this weekend, threw in his support as well. “BOOKSMART. Don’t walk, RUN to see this. Today and all summer. Holy s—.”

See more shows of support from celebrities below.

I have seen it once an I’m gonna go again this weekend! That’s how much i love this hilarious, poignant movie! Come see #booksmart with me! https://t.co/N3acLqRWS7 — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 26, 2019