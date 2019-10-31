×
Brannon Braga to Make Feature Directorial Debut With ‘Books of Blood’ for Hulu

Brannon Braga
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Brannon Braga has set up a film adaptation of Clive Barker’s horror anthology “Books of Blood” at Hulu, Variety has learned.

Braga will co-write, executive produce, and direct in his feature directorial debut. The film is described as a journey through three uncanny tales tangled in space and time. Anna Friel, Britt Robertson, Rafi Gavron, and Yul Vazquez will star. Official descriptions for their characters can be found below. The film is expected to debut in fall 2020.

Adam Simon, who co-created the WGN America series “Salem” with Braga, will also co-write, with the film based on a short story by Barker with contributing original material. Both will executive produce along with Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins, and Alana Kleiman of Fuzzy Door Productions along with Brian Witten, Jeff Kwatinetz, Josh Barry, and Barker. Mark Miller will serve as co-executive producer, with Joe Micucci, Fuzzy Door’s Jason Clark, and Michael Mahoney producing.

Braga has previously directed episodes of the shows “Salem,” “Cosmos,” and “The Orville.” He is known for his work on the “Star Trek” franchise in both film and television. He is currently an executive producer on “The Orville,” which is moving to Hulu for its upcoming third season.

Character Descriptions:

“Mary” (Anna Friel): A brilliant, beautiful psychologist who has gained fame as a skeptic that debunks all theories or beliefs that are not solely scientifically based. She loses her 7-year-old son to leukemia and then meets Simon who becomes her lover and convinces her that he speaks for her dead child.

“Jenna” (Britt Robertson): A hypersensitive girl who suffers from “misphonia” — an abhorrence of sound. As she learns her mother is about to send her back to the “Farm,” she steals her mother’s cash and sets out for Los Angeles.

“Simon” (Rafi Gavron): A handsome, charismatic young man who convinces Mary that he is a “ghost whisperer” who speaks for her dead child.

“Bennett” (Yul Vazquez): A professional killer who’s latest “hit” clues him in on a priceless book that may allow him and his wife to permanently retire. On his search for the tome, his quest leads him straight into supernatural terror
Premiere: Fall 2020

