James Bond Movie Title Revealed

Rebecca Rubin

James Bond Spectre
CREDIT: Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

The latest James Bond adventure finally has a title. The 25th entry in the action spy series will be named “No Time to Die.”

In the upcoming movie, Bond (Daniel Craig) has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Cary Fukunaga directed what was previously dubbed “Bond 25,” taking over filmmaking duties after Danny Boyle departed the project over creative differences. His exit delayed the movie’s release nearly six months from October 2019 to April 2020.

Aside from the director shuffle, “No Time to Die” suffered a series of setbacks. In May, Craig had to undergo minor ankle surgery after sustaining an on-set injury. Over the summer, a controlled explosion injured one person and damaged the stage at Pinewood Studios outside London.

Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Ana De Armas, and Lashana Lynch also star in “No Time to Die,” which is produced by Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. Fukunaga co-wrote the screenplay with Scott Z. Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The most recent “Bond” movies — “Skyfall” and “Spectre” — are the two top-earning installments in the franchise with $1.1 billion and $880 million, respectively.

The forthcoming saga will be released in the United Kingdom on April 2, 2020 and in North America on April 8.

