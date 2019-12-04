×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Daniel Craig Returns as James Bond in ‘No Time to Die’ Trailer

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
B25_25594_RJames Bond (Daniel Craig) prepares to shoot in NO TIME TO DIE, a DANJAQ and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film.Credit: Nicola Dove© 2019 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
CREDIT: Nicole Dove

Daniel Craig, returning as British secret agent James Bond, gave audiences a glimpse at the 25th Bond movie, “No Time to Die.”

The upcoming chapter in the long-running spy series sees Bond enjoying the good life in Jamaica after leaving active service. His tranquil days are short lived, however, when his old friend from the CIA arrives asking for help.

Rami Malek joins Craig in “No Time to Die,” along with Léa Seydoux, Ana De Armas, and Lashana Lynch. Cary Fukunaga helmed the film, taking over directorial duties after Danny Boyle departed the project over creative differences. Fukanaga also co-wrote the script with Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Scott Z. Burns. Franchise veterans Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson served as producers.

“Bond’s” most recent outings — 2012’s “Skyfall” and 2015’s “Spectre” — were massive box office hits, grossing $1.1 billion and $880 million, respectively.

“No Time to Die” arrives in theaters in United Kingdom on April 3, 2020 and in North America on April 8.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • B25_25594_RJames Bond (Daniel Craig) prepares to

    Daniel Craig Returns as James Bond in 'No Time to Die' Trailer

    Daniel Craig, returning as British secret agent James Bond, gave audiences a glimpse at the 25th Bond movie, “No Time to Die.” The upcoming chapter in the long-running spy series sees Bond enjoying the good life in Jamaica after leaving active service. His tranquil days are short lived, however, when his old friend from the [...]

  • Ventana Sur 2019

    Ventana Sur: Producers Discuss Complexity of Fiction Remakes

    BUENOS AIRES — Esteemed Argentine film producers gathered to relay their experiences with fiction remakes as part of Ventana Sur’s industry conference series held at the UCA campus in Buenos Aires on Monday. The panelists included Juan Vera and Marcos Carnevale, directors who sold the rights to their films “Mama Se Fue De Viaje,” and [...]

  • Helen Mirren

    Helen Mirren to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Berlin Film Festival

    Helen Mirren is to be honored with a Golden Bear for lifetime achievement at next February’s Berlin Film Festival. The Oscar-winning star of “The Queen” and new HBO-Sky drama series “Catherine the Great” will also be the subject of an homage featuring several of her best-known films, including “The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & [...]

  • La-Jauria-Mariana-Marcelo

    Lucia Puenzo Unveils ‘Impactados,’ Courts Mariana Di Girolamo, Marcelo Alonso (EXCLUSIVE)

    BUENOS AIRES  — Argentina’s Lucía Puenzo, one of Latin America’s most sought-after writer-directors, is in talks with Mariana di Girolamo, star of Pablo Larraín’s “Ema,” and Marcelo Alonso (“Neruda,” “The Club,” “Araña”) for both to star in feature “Impactados.” Both actors have expressed their interest in appearing in the film, said Puenzo, which she will [...]

  • Restless

    Paz Fábrega’s Anticipated Return ‘Restless’ Screens at Ventana Sur Primer Corte

    Paz Fábrega’s “Restless” comes into Ventana Sur’s Primer Corte section as one of the sidebar’s most buzzed titles. In 2011, Fábregá’s “Agua Fria de Mar,” (“Cold Water of the Sea”) played in San Sebastian’s Horizontes Latinos competition and scooped awards at Lima’s Latin American Film Fest and Rotterdam, after playing well in rough-cut at an [...]

  • Enrique-Avogadro

    Buenos Aires City Relaunches Film Commission (EXCLUSIVE)

    BUENOS AIRES  —  Under municipal Minister of Culture Enrique Avogadro, the City of Buenos Aires is relaunching its Film Commission, taking advantage, yes, of the peso-dollar exchange but, above all, of Argentina’s unquestioned talent base, which is already triumphing outside Argentina. Two examples, both from the TV sector: in 2018, Argentina sold more top 20 [...]

  • Vurdalk-Blood-3-Natalia-Actress-Alfonsina-Carrocio

    ‘Vurdulak Blood’ Director Santiago Fernandez on Blood Window Homecoming

    Written and directed by popular Argentine genre filmmaker Santiago Fernandez Calvete, “Vurdalak Blood,” based on Alexi Tolstoy’s short story “The Family of the Vourdalak,” is screening in works in progress version at this year’s Ventana Sur Blood Window genre sidebar. “Vurdalak Blood” takes place in the uncertain hours after a vampire hunt when it’s unclear [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad