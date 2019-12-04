Daniel Craig Returns as James Bond in ‘No Time to Die’ Trailer

Daniel Craig, returning as British secret agent James Bond, gave audiences a glimpse at the 25th Bond movie, “No Time to Die.”

The upcoming chapter in the long-running spy series sees Bond enjoying the good life in Jamaica after leaving active service. His tranquil days are short lived, however, when his old friend from the CIA arrives asking for help.

Rami Malek joins Craig in “No Time to Die,” along with Léa Seydoux, Ana De Armas, and Lashana Lynch. Cary Fukunaga helmed the film, taking over directorial duties after Danny Boyle departed the project over creative differences. Fukanaga also co-wrote the script with Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Scott Z. Burns. Franchise veterans Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson served as producers.

“Bond’s” most recent outings — 2012’s “Skyfall” and 2015’s “Spectre” — were massive box office hits, grossing $1.1 billion and $880 million, respectively.

“No Time to Die” arrives in theaters in United Kingdom on April 3, 2020 and in North America on April 8.