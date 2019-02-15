Bond 25 Moved Back Two Months to April 2020

James Bond will arrive two months later than planned as MGM moved back the release date on the untitled Bond 25 movie from Feb. 14 to April 8, 2020 — a Wednesday before the start of Easter weekend.

It’s the second delay for Bond 25. MGM and Eon originally announced in 2017 that the film would open on Nov. 8, 2019, then moved that back to Feb. 14, 2020 after Danny Boyle exited from the director slot and was replaced by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Universal will be handling international distribution on Bond 25, while MGM handles domestic in partnership with Annapurna through the new United Artists Releasing label.

Daniel Craig is returning as Bond and Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, and Ben Whishaw will reprise their rolse from 2015’s “Spectre,” directed by Sam Mendes. The last two installments became the highest-grossing films in the series, with “Skyfall” hauling $1.1 billion globally and “Spectre” earning $880.7 million at the worldwide box office.

Friday’s announcement came a few minutes after Universal said it had shifted “Fast and Furious 9” back six weeks from April 10 to May 22, 2020 — the start of the Memorial Day weekend.