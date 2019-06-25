‘Bond 25’ First Footage Sees Daniel Craig Filming in the Caribbean

After suffering a series of setbacks, including finding a new director and Daniel Craig’s on-set injury, “Bond 25” production is officially underway.
A new behind-the-scenes clip features Craig and helmer Cary Joji Fukunaga at work in the Caribbean.
Fukunaga was tapped to direct “Bond 25” after original filmmaker Danny Boyle exited the film over creative differences. His departure delayed the movie’s release nearly six months from October 2019 to April 2020. The upcoming chapter also stars Rami Malek, Ana De Armas, and Lashana Lynch. Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson produced “Bond 25,” which is set to be released in North America on April 8, 2020 and in the U.K. on April 3.
More to come…
