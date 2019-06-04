‘Bond 25’ Set Explosion Injures One Person, Damages Stage

A “controlled explosion” on the set of the new James Bond movie injured one person and damaged the stage at Pinewood Studios outside London, the film franchise’s official Twitter account said Tuesday.

It was another setback for the production, which already had to deal recently with an injury to Daniel Craig, who hurt his foot during a stunt for the film in Jamaica. Craig has had to undergo ankle surgery and a two-week rehabilitation period.

The explosion at Pinewood caused damage to “the exterior of the 007 Stage,” the Twitter post said, adding that no one was injured on the set, but “one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury.”

During the filming of a controlled explosion on the set of Bond 25 today at Pinewood Studios, damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 Stage. There were no injuries on set, however one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury. pic.twitter.com/8O9tOgwMYK — James Bond (@007) June 4, 2019

The new, as-yet-untitled installment in the Bond franchise has been hit by a series of problems, including a change of director that forced the postponement of its original release date in October of this year to April 2020. Cary Joji Fukunaga took over from Danny Boyle, who left the production over creative differences with producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson.

Craig’s accident in Jamaica last month reportedly happened while he was running for a scene. “He was sprinting during filming when he slipped and fell quite awkwardly,” Britain’s Sun tabloid quoted an unnamed source as saying. “He was in quite a lot of pain and was complaining about his ankle.”

The production said that his injury, treatment and recuperation would not cause a delay to the overall schedule.

The movie stars Oscar-winner Rami Malek, Ana De Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen, Dali Benssalah, Lea Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Naomie Harris and Ralph Fiennes. Shooting is set for locations in London, Italy and Norway.