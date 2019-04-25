×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bond 25 Team Reveals Cast, Plot Details, But No Title

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
James Bond Skyfall
CREDIT: Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

James Bond’s next adventure will go untitled for a little longer.

In a promotional video tied to the start of production on the upcoming 007 sequel, the filmmakers behind the movie unveiled the cast, confirmed that Oscar-winner Rami Malek will be the villain, but stopped short of sharing a moniker for the spy thriller. It will continue under its working title of Bond 25. The film’s producers and star Daniel Craig did hint at certain plot details even if many of the castings they confirmed had been widely reported.

“We’ve got quite a ride in store for Mr. Bond,” promised producer Barbara Broccoli. She also left a few breadcrumbs about what that ride might entail, telling viewers that the film will start with Bond out of active service and on holiday.

“He’s enjoying himself in Jamaica,” said Broccoli, who added that the production has built an “extraordinary” house for the famous agent and his license to kill. The official log-line states that “[Bond’s] peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

Related

Malek was working in New York and couldn’t join the cast and crew in Jamaica where they shot the promo at Bond creator Ian Fleming’s Goldeneye estate. “I will be making sure that Mr. Bond does not have an easy ride of it in this, his 25th outing,” said Malek.

None of these statements fall into the “spoilers” category, but they are what passes for a big reveal in the maddeningly secretive world of 007. At one point, Naomie Harris, set to return as Moneypenny, was asked innocuously if she’d be joining Bond in the field only to wave the query off as giving “way too much information.” Ummm…okay.

This edition will be directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the filmmaker who made the first season of “True Detective” a water cooler event. He took the reins after the original director Danny Boyle parted ways over creative differences.

Fukunaga told fans that Craig, who plays the super spy as a hard-drinking bruiser, was his favorite Bond. “I want to make sure that this run of films…have a really great next chapter and just keep upping the ante so whoever is next has a harder job,” said Fukunaga.

Locations for the movie also include London, Italy, and Norway, where some shooting has already taken place. The cast will include returning cast members Léa Seydoux (Dr Madeleine Swann), Jeffrey Wright (Felix Leiter), Ben Whishaw (Q), Rory Kinnear (Tanner), and Ralph Fiennes (M). Newcomers include Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Ana De Armas, and Dali Benssalah. The producers confirmed a Variety scoop that Billy Magnussen has joined the cast. Variety also previously reported Malek’s casting. The producers confirmed that the script will be written by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The team behind the franchise said that Bond has remained relevant because they are willing to shake things up while remaining true to Fleming’s take on the secret agent. “We do update the stories and we do update the plots, but we stay true to the character,” said producer Michael G. Wilson.

The next chapter in Bond’s story hits theaters on April 8, 2020, at which point one hopes it will be called something other than Bond 25.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

More Film

  • James Bond Skyfall

    Bond 25 Team Reveals Cast, Plot Details, But No Title

    James Bond’s next adventure will go untitled for a little longer. In a promotional video tied to the start of production on the upcoming 007 sequel, the filmmakers behind the movie unveiled the cast, confirmed that Oscar-winner Rami Malek will be the villain, but stopped short of sharing a moniker for the spy thriller. It [...]

  • Motley Crue

    Motley Crue's Netflix Bump: Streams, Sales and Socials Surge (EXCLUSIVE)

    One month after the release of Mötley Crüe biopic “The Dirt,” the band is experiencing a Netflix bump on multiple platforms, including downloads, streams and book sales. In addition, the group gained new subscribers on YouTube and saw its socials pick up droves of followers on Facebook and Twitter. Here’s how the numbers break down: [...]

  • DF-10689_R2_CROP – Sophie Turner and Jessica

    'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' Set for June 6 China Release

    “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” will officially swoop into Chinese theaters June 6, a day before its U.S. release, 20th Century Fox said Thursday. The studio had put out a trailer last fall that touted a Feb. 14 release date for the new X-Men installment, but said a day later that the premiere had been pushed back [...]

  • 'The Apollo' Review: A Legendary Theater

    Tribeca Film Review: 'The Apollo'

    You should never take for granted a documentary that fills in the basics with flair and feeling. Especially when the basics consist of great big gobs of some of the most revolutionary and exhilarating popular art ever created in this country. Roger Ross Williams’ documentary “The Apollo,” which kicked off the Tribeca Film Festival on [...]

  • Playwright Mark Medoff author of "Children

    Mark Medoff, 'Children of a Lesser God' Playwright, Dies at 79

    Mark Medoff, the playwright who wrote Tony Award-winning play “Children of a Lesser God,” died Tuesday in Las Cruces, N.M. He was 79. His daughter Jessica Medoff Bunchman posted news of his death on Facebook, and the Las Cruces Sun-News attributed the cause to cancer. “Children of a Lesser God” starred John Rubinstein and Phyllis Frelich [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Interscope Films Relaunches With Full Slate at Tribeca (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Interscope record label’s interest in film/music crossover isn’t exactly a secret: With hit companion albums for “A Star Is Born,” “Black Panther” and “La La Land,” they’ve seemed to own the soundtrack space at times in recent years. And the company hasn’t completely made a secret of its desire to move into film production. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad