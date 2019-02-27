×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Bond 25’ Casting Gears Up as Production Nears Spring Start

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
James Bond Spectre
CREDIT: Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

With production expected to start this spring, MGM and Eon are getting closer to deciding who will be joining Daniel Craig in his next outing as Agent 007 in the 25th James Bond movie.

Producers are continuing their search for two female roles — one a new MI6 agent and the other an accomplice similar to Olga Kurylenko’s character in “Quantum of Solace” — the main villain, and an American CIA agent similar to Jeffrey Wright’s in past installments.

Sources indicate that Billy Magnussen is the top choice to play the CIA operative that crosses paths with Bond, though it’s not known if an actual offer is on the table. Magnussen already has a working relationship with “Bond 25” writer-director Cary Joji Fukunaga after recently appearing on his Netflix series, “Maniac.” Insiders say, before coming on to “Bond 25,” Fukunaga had already tried to cast him in his Leonard Bernstein pic, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, that was shelved, and that Fukunaga’s most recent draft had the character written younger to fit Magnussen’s age.

As for the villain, sources indicate there is renewed interest in tapping recent Oscar winner Rami Malek, after it was initially thought that scheduling could not be worked out with his commitments on the final season of “Mr. Robot.” Insiders say while meetings with other talent have taken place, producers never wavered on trying to land the role for Malek and have worked hard for months to accommodate both shoots.

Related

The two female leads seem to be the most open-ended as of now. Further chemistry reads with Craig are still being scheduled, since these two characters will spend the most amount of time with him on screen. It’s unknown how far along they are in this process.

MGM had no comment regarding any news related to casting for the film.

Fukunaga turned in his recent draft at the beginning of the year, and while reports surfaced that major rewrite work was done to the script, sources say no significant changes were made, and the producers and Craig were excited with what Fukunaga had delivered.

Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, and Naomie Harris will also be reprising their roles in the new installment. A recent release date change from Feb. 14 to April 8, 2020, positioned the 25th entry in the series better for the summer season.

Universal will be handling international distribution on “Bond 25,” while MGM oversees domestic in partnership with Annapurna through the new United Artists Releasing label.

Popular on Variety

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

More Film

  • James Bond Spectre

    'Bond 25' Casting Gears Up as Production Nears Spring Start

    With production expected to start this spring, MGM and Eon are getting closer to deciding who will be joining Daniel Craig in his next outing as Agent 007 in the 25th James Bond movie. Producers are continuing their search for two female roles — one a new MI6 agent and the other an accomplice similar [...]

  • AMC TheatresShop signs, Los Angeles, America

    AMC Theatres Subscription Service Stubs A-List Hits 700,000 Subscribers

    AMC Theatres’ Stubs A-List program, the subscription service that allows customers to see three movies a week for $19.95 a month, has hit 700,000 subscribers. That figure is well ahead of the original projection, announced last June, for 500,000 subscribers by the end of its first year. Since the program launched, AMC Stubs A-List-member theatre [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Netflix UK Accidentally Streams ‘The Notebook’ With Alternate Ending

    If you grabbed less tissues after streaming “The Notebook” on Netflix UK, you’re not alone. Netflix’s UK site accidentally streamed a different cut of the beloved romantic comedy that has a significantly different ending than the 2004 film. The original movie of the love saga between a young couple ends with (spoiler alert!) Noah (Ryan [...]

  • Selma Blair multiple sclerosis

    Selma Blair Opens Up About Battle With Multiple Sclerosis

    Selma Blair has opened up about her struggles with multiple sclerosis after announcing her diagnosis last October. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the “Legally Blonde” star said she’s been dealing with a host of strange ailments for nearly five years, before undergoing an MRI last summer and discovering the autoimmune disease. “I’m pretty much [...]

  • Clemency review

    Alfre Woodard's Sundance Winner 'Clemency' Bought for U.S. by Neon

    Neon has acquired the U.S. rights to Alfre Woodard’s drama “Clemency,” which won the grand jury prize at the Sundance Film Festival. The distributor made the deal with ACE Pictures Entertainment. Chinonye Chukwu directed “Clemency.” Woodard plays a prison warden whose worn down by years of carrying out death-row executions. As she prepares to execute [...]

  • Kumail Nanjiani Adam McKay

    Kumail Nanjiani and Adam McKay Partner for Spy Comedy 'No Glory'

    Kumail Nanjiani is set to star in Valparaiso Pictures’ “No Glory,” a spy comedy that will be produced by Adam McKay and Will Ferrell. “No Glory” is based on a manuscript written by a National Security Operative and author Scott Shephard about the operative’s time in service to the country. The unique account is described [...]

  • Aquaman

    'Aquaman 2' Gets December 2022 Release Date

    Warner Bros. has set Dec. 16, 2022, as the release date for its “Aquaman” sequel. The studio took the first step toward “Aquaman 2” earlier this month by bringing back David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick to write the script. “Aquaman 2” will be produced by “Aquaman” director James Wan and Peter Safran. “Aquaman” has over-performed for Warner [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad