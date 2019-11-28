×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How ‘Bombshell’ Follows Hollywood’s Hot-Button Heritage

By
Tim Gray

Senior Vice President

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bombshell Movie 2019
CREDIT: Courtesy of Lionsgate

Lionsgate’s “Bombshell,” which opens Dec. 20, has been getting enthusiastic reactions at industry screenings, indicating multiple Oscar nominations are likely. If so, that would make the film a welcome addition to a rare but important Academy Awards category: The hot-button, current events film.

Director Jay Roach, writer Charles Randolph and the actors — including Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and John Lithgow — deliver the goods in a film that comes out only three years after the 2016 meltdown at Fox News. That puts the film on a par with other multiple-Oscar-nominated films such as the 1976 “All the President’s Men,” which opened three years after the Watergate hearings.

The banner year for this was 1940, when the best-picture nominations included Charlie Chaplin’s “The Great Dictator,” John Ford’s version of John Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath” and the Alfred Hitchcock-directed “Foreign Correspondent.” They dealt with, respectively, the grasp of Hitler, the effects of the Great Depression and the danger of remaining neutral in times of war. All very timely in 1940.

Before that, Warner Bros. tapped into the notion of “ripped from the headlines!” to promote 1930s gangster films including “The Public Enemy” and “Little Caesar.” And during the 1940s, every studio made a slew of films about World War II.

Popular on Variety

But the studios’ social conscience became more selective. In the 1980s and ’90s, Hollywood — and, by extension, Oscar — looked at modern concerns through a prism of period films, including best-pic winners “Gandhi,” “Amadeus,” “Out of Africa,” “The Last Emperor,” “Dances With Wolves” and “Schindler’s List.” They’re excellent and deal with classic themes, but nobody would accuse them of being “torn from today’s headlines.”

But in the past few years, filmmakers and studios have made such works as “The Big Short,” “Vice” and “The Social Network” that directly address recent events and their aftermath. And Oscar voters appreciate the urgency.

Roach’s credits also include “Recount,” made eight years after the 2000 election in which Florida’s ballot counting came under court scrutiny; “Game Change,” four years after Sarah Palin’s run as vice president; and now “Bombshell.”

“So I’m getting faster!” laughs Roach.

The filmmaker talks admiringly about the 1960 Billy Wilder classic “The Apartment.” The film centers on C.C. Baxter (Jack Lemmon) trying to get ahead in the corporate world, but the most interesting person is Shirley MacLaine’s Fran Kubelik, the elevator operator at the huge Manhattan insurance company.

“Her character is so interesting and sympathetic — and not so different from the women we portray in ‘Bombshell,’ ” says Roach. “She was ambitious, but because she was a woman, she was maligned for that.”

“Bombshell” is a layered study of people working in a huge company who either facilitate the bullying from head honcho Roger Ailes, or else turn a blind eye to it.

“I see this world as Roger’s doll house, in a weird way,” says Roach. “Ailes cast people in their roles, so to speak, and had people conform. He also had them dress to fit what he wanted. But he also wanted to keep them in separate boxes: The glass booth, the elevators, the cubicles — people were living in boxes and always looking to see, ‘Who’s watching me?’”

Roach likens the studios’ recent risk-taking with hot-button films to the British New Wave in the 1950s and 1960s. After decades of well-behaved, old-fashioned films, a group of U.K. filmmakers and executives “realized they had to be more relevant,” says Roach. The result was a string of movies that reflected the post-WWII working class, in titles like “The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner,” “I’m All Right Jack,” “Room at the Top” and “Saturday Night and Sunday Morning.”

Awards attention for “Bombshell” will add another notable angle to Oscar history: films about women in the workplace. Movies about men on the job are rare, women even rarer. Many films about working women accentuate their rivalry, notably “All About Eve,” winning six Oscars out of 14 nominations.

And with a few exceptions — “9 to 5,” “Norma Rae,” “Network” — romance is at the center of most mainstream comedies or dramas about women at work, ranging from “Madame Curie” (1943) to “Mildred Pierce” (Joan Crawford’s 1945 best actress win) to “Broadcast News” and “Working Girl.”

The women in “Bombshell” are competitive, but finally realize that this isn’t healthy. And they center their lives around a man, but it’s far from romantic. “Bombshell” is indeed ripped from the headlines.

More Film

  • Mathieu Kassovitz (Malotru)

    France's Broadcasting Reform Bill Sets TV Networks Against Indie Producers

    With a long-gestating broadcasting reform bill looming in France, local TV groups such as Canal Plus and TF1 are gearing up to lobby hard and fight independent producers in order to increase IP ownership and retain rights for the series they finance. Under current agreements between producers guilds and TV groups, French TV networks like [...]

  • Bombshell Movie 2019

    How 'Bombshell' Follows Hollywood's Hot-Button Heritage

    Lionsgate’s “Bombshell,” which opens Dec. 20, has been getting enthusiastic reactions at industry screenings, indicating multiple Oscar nominations are likely. If so, that would make the film a welcome addition to a rare but important Academy Awards category: The hot-button, current events film. Director Jay Roach, writer Charles Randolph and the actors — including Charlize [...]

  • Luc Besson

    Luc Besson Accused of Illegally Firing Assistant, Risks Suspended Prison Sentence

    EuropaCorp founder Luc Besson, already beset by accusations of sexual misconduct, now faces a possible 10-month suspended prison sentence if he is found to have unlawfully fired his former assistant while she was on medical leave, Variety has confirmed. On top of the 10-month prison sentence, the Paris prosecutor in charge of the case also [...]

  • Ben Affleck Batman

    DC Comics Comes Under Fire for Deleting Batman Poster That Sparked Chinese Backlash

    DC Comics has yanked a poster for a new Batman title from its social media accounts after the image drew criticism from Chinese commenters who said it appeared to support the ongoing pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. The artwork depicts Batman throwing a Molotov cocktail against a backdrop of hot-pink words spelling out the new [...]

  • 'In a Whisper' Review: Two Cuban

    IDFA Film Review: 'In a Whisper'

    It’s hard to explain the cycle of emotions prompted by permanently leaving one’s home country to someone who has never had to do it. Pangs of guilt, loyalty, resentment and yearning chase each other in turn, oblivious to the fact that your motherland is returning no feelings in kind. Eventually, enough time passes that you [...]

  • ‘Cats’ Casting Director Among the European

    ‘Cats’ Casting Director Among Jury Members for 2020 European Shooting Stars

    Lucy Bevan, casting director on “Cats” and “Cruella,” is among the jury members for the upcoming edition of European Film Promotion’s annual European Shooting Stars. It selects Europe’s best young acting talent, with the roster unveiled ahead of the Berlin Film Festival in February, where they will receive their awards. Bevan will be joined on [...]

  • Dipping bread in wine, known as

    The Best Films on Netflix Right Now

    Even with the streaming company’s sophisticated algorithms, it’s not always easy to decide what to watch on Netflix. The right mood is difficult to find and whether you’re feeling a sober classic like “Schindler’s List” or a heart-warming Disney-Pixar flick like “Coco,” there are options to fit every movie palate. Here are 20 films worth watching to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad