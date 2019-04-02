The Boies/Schiller Film Group filed suit on Tuesday, accusing Emmett Furla Oasis of breaching a deal to produce two “Escape Plan” sequels starring Sylvester Stallone.

Boies/Schiller was founded in 2012 by star litigator David Boies and Zack Schiller, the son of Jonathan Schiller — the co-founder of Boies’ law firm. The firm aimed to finance and produce “mid-level wide release films” of the sort that studios had largely turned away from. One of its early deals was to produce “Escape Plan,” the 2013 Emmett Furla Oasis action movie starring Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

According to the suit, Boies/Schiller put up a $6 million loan for the $65 million project. The arrangement also gave Boies/Schiller rights to finance and produce the sequels, “Escape Plan 2: Hades” and “Escape Plan: The Extractors.”

Boies/Schiller alleges that Emmett Furla Oasis breached that agreement, and did not allow Boies/Schiller to put up financing for the sequels. The suit claims Emmett Furla also failed to pay a $200,000 executive producing fee on each of the two movies.

The suit was filed by attorney Jeffrey Konvitz, who in 2017 filed another suit against Emmett Furla Oasis regarding “Escape Plan.” In that suit, producer Robbie Brenner alleged that she originated the project and then was pushed aside, and did not receive backend participation, even though the film grossed $135 million worldwide. Brenner also said she was denied the opportunity to produce “Escape Plan 2.”

Attorneys representing Emmett Furla Oasis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Boies/Schiller is based in Florida. In 2017, the firm filed suit in Palm Beach County, alleging that it had been duped into investing $20 million into a Natalie Portman Western titled “Jane Got a Gun.”