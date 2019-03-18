‘Bodies at Rest’ Tops Divers Feature Slate From Media Asia

Hong Kong’s leading studio Media Asia returned to FilMart on Monday with a slate of productions in the pipeline, ranging from pics with international names to daring projects helmed by homegrown talent addressing local social issues.

Headlining the line-up is “Bodies at Rest,” pictured above, the latest Chinese-language action thriller directed by Renny Harlin. Starring the award-winning Nick Cheung, Taiwanese singer-actor Richie Jen and mainland actress Yang Zi, the latest offering from the “Die Hard 2” helmer opened the 43rd Hong Kong Intl. Film Festival on Monday night.

Media Asia also recruited Japanese director Yojiro Kakita to work with a stellar Chinese cast for the first time on family drama “Silence of Smoke.” The film’s lead actors Han Geng, Zhang Guoli and actress Xu Qing said at the Media Asia event that they were thrilled to work with the famed helmer whose “Departures” (2008) won an Oscar for best foreign-language film.

Hong Kong drama “I’m Livin’ It” demonstrate Media Asia’s commitment to the next generation filmmakers. Directed by the up-and-coming Wong Hing-fan, and produced by Soi Cheang, “I’m Livin’ It” addresses the phenomenon of people sleeping at a 24-hour fast-food chain in the city. Pic stars Aaron Kwok, Miriam Yeung and Nina Paw.

“Fagara,” co-produced by acclaimed Hong Kong helmer Ann Hui and Julia Chu, is the screen adaptation of Amy Cheung’s novel “My Spicy Love.” The film is written and directed by Heiward Mak and stars Hong Kong’s Sammi Cheng, Megan Lai from Taiwan and Li Xiaofeng from mainland China.

A tale about a former boxing champion getting out of prison, “Knockout” is the latest offering from writer-director Roy Chow, featuring an ensemble cast including Han Geng and Vivian Wu. “The Calling of a Bus Driver” is a romantic comedy helmed by Patrick Kong.