Bob Odenkirk to Star in Thriller 'Nobody'

Justin Kroll

Bob OdenkirkAFI Awards Luncheon, Los Angeles, USA - 4 Jan 2019
CREDIT: John Salangsang/Variety/Shutters

“Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk has signed on to star in the thriller “Nobody.”

The Universal pic follows Hutch Mansell (Odenkirk), a suburban dad, overlooked husband, nothing neighbor — a “nobody.”

When two thieves break into his home one night, Hutch’s unknown long-simmering rage is ignited and propels him on a brutal path that will uncover dark secrets he fought to leave behind.

“Hardcore Henry” director Ilya Naishuller will helm with “John Wick” scribe Derek Kolstad penning the script.

David Leitch and Kelly McCormick will produce through their 87North banner. Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero will join Leitch and McCormick as producers through their Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment. Braden Aftergood will also produce for Eighty Two Films.

“Nobody” is scheduled to hit theaters Aug. 14, 2020.

Odenkirk was recently nominated for an Emmy for best actor in a drama series for his work on “Better Call Saul,” a nod he has recieved three other times. The role has also garnered him three Golden Globes nominations. On the film side, he was recently seen in the Charlize Theron-Seth Rogen comedy “Long Shot,” and he will appear in Sony’s star-studded adaptation of “Little Women,” bowing this Christmas.

He is repped by WME and Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment. Leitch, McCormick and 87North are also repped by WME.

