×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bob Iger Has Been ‘Open-Minded’ About Kevin Hart Returning as Oscar Host if He Apologizes

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bob Iger arrives at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles90th Academy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2018
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Disney chief Bob Iger has tried to stay “open-minded” about the possibility of Kevin Hart hosting the Feb. 24 Oscar telecast on ABC after all, but he’s not holding his breath.

The controversy surrounding Hart and the questions about whether the Oscar telecast will try going host-less this year was the talk of the red carpet at Sunday’s Golden Globes. Iger indicated that he has been following the issue but has stayed out of the decision-making process.

“Based on what I’ve heard and what I’ve read, (Hart) didn’t want to subject himself to more of the criticism he’s already received,” Iger told Variety on the Globes red carpet. “I think we just have to accept that outcome.”

Hart was unveiled as Oscar telecast host on Dec. 4 — after publicly lobbying for the gig — but dropped out two days later amid condemnation from LGBT activists and others about old Twitter messages and jokes that were widely deemed homophobic and offensive.

Hart has said he withdrew because he objected to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ mandate that he publicly apologies for the sentiments in those years-old tweets. Hart maintains that he has apologized in the past — a point disputed by his detractors — and that people should be afforded the opportunity to “learn” and grow” over time.

Related

Even with all the debate spurred by Hart’s selection, Iger would have been OK with seeing Hart take the helm so long as he also expressed some kind of apology for past hurtful statements.

“If you’re asking me whether I would have accepted him actually him doing it, the answer is yes, provided that he showed a little bit of contrition for some of the things he said a while back,” Iger said. “I was open-minded about it.” 

Although he’s the big boss of all things under the Disney umbrella, Iger said he’s leaving the decision about the Oscar host to AMPAS and ABC. “I don’t have any bright ideas,” he said. “I’m sure they’ll find someone or someones.”

Iger hopes the issue will be settled by the time the nominations for the 91st annual Academy Awards are released on Jan. 22. “I’m sure they’ll make a decision soon,” he said.

Popular on Variety

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

More Film

  • Roma Star is Born Handmaids Tale

    'Roma,' 'A Star Is Born,' 'Yellowstone' Among ASC Cinematography Nominees

    The American Society of Cinematographers has announced nominees in film and television for 2018. Film nominees included Alfonso Cuaron’s digital 65mm black-and-white lensing of his own “Roma,” Linus Sandgren’s multi-format work on Damien Chazelle’s moonshot drama “First Man,” Matthew Libatique for Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born,” Robbie Ryan for Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Favourite” and Lukasz [...]

  • Danai Gurira Lupita Nyongo Michael B

    Golden Globes: 9 Things You Didn't See on TV

    The reason that the Golden Globes are often billed as Hollywood’s best party is that it’s really the only awards show that feels like a fun wedding with tons of celebrity guests. The 76th edition of the ceremony held on Sunday night included its share of left-field surprises — such as “Bohemian Rhapsody” winning best [...]

  • (Tony) VIGGO MORTENSEN and Dolores Vallelonga

    Writers Guild Awards Nominees Include 'A Star Is Born,' 'Green Book,' 'Roma'

    Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” has landed a Writers Guild of America nomination for original screenplay, along with Adam McKay’s “Vice,” Bo Burnham’s “Eighth Grade,” Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, and John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place,” and Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, and Brian Currie’s “Green Book.” Adapted screenplay noms went to Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole’s “Black [...]

  • Sam Elliott Reflects on Career On

    Sam Elliott Reflects on His Career on Eve of Hands and Feet Imprint Ceremony

    It’s impossible to have any discussion about actor and icon Sam Elliott without mentioning That Voice. Simultaneously rough and smooth, like gravel coated in melted butter, that distinctive, husky sound seems to emanate not from Elliott’s throat, but his very soul. Filmmaker Brett Haley, who has made two recent films with Elliott, calls it “the [...]

  • Sweden's MTG Secures €112 Million Credit

    Sweden's MTG Secures $112 Million Credit Facility

    Sweden’s media group MTG has secured a credit facility of SEK1 billion ($112 million) from the Stockholm-based bank Nordea. MTG is also still looking to sell its 95% stake in Bulgarian commercial media group Nova and is currently in talks with several buyers. MTG had previously made an agreement to sell Nova to PPF Group, [...]

  • Timothee Chalamet and Rachel BrosnahanAmazon Golden

    Inside the 2019 Golden Globes After Parties

    After the Golden Globes were handed out and plenty of Moet champagne was sipped and Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg said good night to the television viewing audience, the winners, losers, presenters and more hit the after party circuit. Here, Variety goes inside to give you all the scoop on the partygoers, the drinks, the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad