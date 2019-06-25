Bob Berney to Leave Amazon Studios’ Head of Marketing and Distribution Position

Bob Berney, Amazon Studios’ head of marketing and distribution, is stepping down, Variety has confirmed.

Berney was hired by Amazon in 2015 and recently reached the end of his four-year contract. His last day will be Friday.

During his time at amazon, the film veteran oversaw a number of successful films including “Manchester by the Sea” – which became the first streamer film nominated for best picture – as well as other critically acclaimed films “The Big Sick,” “Cold War” and “The Salesman.”

Matt Newman, one of the studio’s feature film co-heads, will likely step in as the company looks to fill the position.

Berney first entered the film industry in 2005 with the launch of the indie production company Picturehouse, with HBO Films and New Line, where he oversaw a number of films including “Pan’s Labyrinth.” Soon after, the film veteran moved to Apparition before co-founding and serving as president of theatrical distribution for FilmDistrict. In 2013, he once again acquired the Picturehouse trademark and logo and successfully relaunched the company, only to join Amazon in June 2015 as their head of movie marketing and distribution.

Most recently, Amazon Studios released the Mindy Kaling, Emma Thompson comedy “Late Night,” which has grossed more than $11 million in ticket sales so far. Amazon first acquired the film at Sundance for $13 million.