×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bo Burnham Boards ‘Sesame Street’ Movie for Warner Bros.

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: A24

Bo Burnham is on his way to Sesame Street.

The “Eighth Grade” director is set to contribute songs to a Warner Bros. live-action adaptation of the popular children’s show, which will hit theaters Jan. 15, 2021. “Portlandia” director and co-creator Jonathan Krisel is helming the musical, co-financed by Warner Bros. and MGM.

Also attached to the film is star Anne Hathaway and producers Shawn Levy and Michael Aguilar. Additionally, Mike Rosolio and Chris Galletta have written drafts for the pic with Jesse Ehrman shepherding the project for Warner Bros. Sesame Workshop, which holds the rights to the show, will also be involved in the development of the movie.

The story follows the Sesame Street characters after they are mysteriously expelled from their own neighborhood, forcing them to collaborate with history show host Sally Hawthorne to prove that Sesame Street actually exists. The educational series first premiered in 1969 with a combination of live-action puppetry and animation. “Sesame Street” is also home to the Jim Henson creations Big Bird, Bert, Ernie, Grover, Oscar the Grouch, Cookie Monster and Elmo.

The TV series is produced by Sesame Workshop, known as the Children’s Television Workshop until 2000, and was created by Joan Ganz Cooney and Lloyd Morrisett.

Burnham won three awards earlier this year for “Eighth Grade” — the Spirit Award for best first screenplay, the Writers Guild Award for original screenplay and the Directors Guild Award for first-time feature directing. He credited Elsie Fisher for all the victories, citing her portrayal of an awkward teen dealing with the final week of eighth grade.

Burnham also portrayed a stand-up comic in the 2017 comedy-drama “The Big Sick,” which won the same Spirit Award for best first screenplay in 2018, before joining Alison Brie and Connie Britton in Carey Mulligan’s upcoming thriller “Promising Young Woman.”

Burnham is repped by UTA and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman. The news was first reported by Deadline.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More Film

  • Bo Burnham Boards 'Sesame Street' Movie

    Bo Burnham Boards 'Sesame Street' Movie for Warner Bros.

    Bo Burnham is on his way to Sesame Street. The “Eighth Grade” director is set to contribute songs to a Warner Bros. live-action adaptation of the popular children’s show, which will hit theaters Jan. 15, 2021. “Portlandia” director and co-creator Jonathan Krisel is helming the musical, co-financed by Warner Bros. and MGM. Also attached to [...]

  • Arrest

    Transilvania Film Review: 'Arrest'

    Perhaps there are people unaware that dictatorships torture their citizens. In that case, is the best way to educate them by baldly showing the brutality, from face slams to chest kicks to gut punches? Is there really anything valuable in subjecting viewers — the very few who’ll bother to watch Andrei Cohn’s “Arrest” all the [...]

  • WarnerMedia Taps Feigco's Jessie Henderson to

    WarnerMedia Taps Feigco's Jessie Henderson to Steer Movie Development

    WarnerMedia has tapped Feigco co-president Jessie Henderson to steer movie development for its nascent streaming service. As exec VP of original feature films, Henderson will oversee development of a range of projects, from kids, family and teen fare to adult-focused titles. She reports to Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for WarnerMedia’s streaming service, which [...]

  • XYZ Films Launches Management Division, Hires

    XYZ Films Launches Management Division, Hires Peter Van Steemburg

    XYZ Films has launched a management division and hired former Universal executive and ICM agent Peter Van Steemburg. XYZ, which was founded by Nate Bolotin, Nick Spicer, and Aram Tertzakian, said the newly minted division would focus on identifying emerging filmmakers from around the world and working with them to generate opportunities in an increasingly [...]

  • NISHIMURA Yoshiaki

    Annecy: Studio Ponoc To Produce Olympic Tie-In Ahead Of Tokyo Games

    Studio Ponoc, the hand-drawn animation specialty outlet led by former Studio Ghibli producer Yoshiaki Nishimura, will team with the International Olympic Committee to create an animated short to be released ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Games. News of this international collaboration has been timed to mark the opening day of the Annecy Intl. Animation Film [...]

  • JF_5100_v0014_SNL.1001 – Sophie Turner stars as

    After 'Dark Phoenix' Bombs, Where Does 'X-Men' Go From Here?

    When Disney announced its $71.3 billion acquisition of Fox, X-Men was among the film properties that had executives at the Magic Kingdom frothing at the mouth. The historic merger meant that the Fox-owned band of mutant superheroes could reunite with its comic-book brethren in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was the kind of super team-up [...]

  • Byron Allen Entertainment Studios

    Byron Allen, 'Black-ish' Star Marsai Martin to Receive Culture Creators Honors

    The fourth edition of Culture Creators’ annual “Innovators and Leaders” Awards Brunch will take place on Saturday, June 22 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Recognizing minorities in film, television, music and fashion, the event will honor Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios, with the Icon Award, and “Black-ish” star [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad