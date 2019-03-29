Alison Brie, Bo Burnham Join Carey Mulligan’s ‘Promising Young Woman’

“Eighth Grade” director Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, and Connie Britton have joined Carey Mulligan’s thriller “Promising Young Woman.”

Other new cast members include Adam Brody, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox, Max Greenfield, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Sam Richardson, and Molly Shannon. The pic has started production in Los Angeles.

Mulligan will play a young woman haunted by a tragedy in her past who takes revenge on the predatory men unlucky enough to cross her path.

Focus Features came on board last month with FilmNation Entertainment. The thriller marks the feature directorial debut of Emerald Fennell, who will both helm and write the movie. Fennell will produce along with Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara for LuckyChap Entertainment, and Ben Browning for FilmNation Entertainment. Ashley Fox of FilmNation Entertainment will executive produce.

Focus Features will distribute the film worldwide, excluding some territories.

“Promising Young Woman” and Fennell are part of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group’s commitment to work with more female directors over the next 18 months in support of the Time’s Up 4% Challenge.

“I am beyond excited to be working with so many impossibly talented and wonderful people on ‘Promising Young Woman,'” Fennell said. “Frankly, I feel lucky to be allowed anywhere in the vicinity of so many geniuses, and I can’t wait to bring this twisted tale to life.”