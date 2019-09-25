BMI Ups Key Film/TV Music Exec Doreen Ringer-Ross to Creative Relations VP Role

BMI announced Wednesday that the performing right organization’s most visible executive in the Hollywood community, Doreen Ringer-Ross, has been elevated to a newly created position, vice president of creative relations, reflecting further programs and events she’s expected to spearhead as she continues to be the top liaison with film and TV composers.

Her former job isn’t going away. BMI has given Ringer-Ross’ former title, VP of creative for film, TV & visual media, to the newly appointed Natalie Baartz. The org says Baartz will take on the day-to-day duties of that department and work closely with Ringer-Ross.

Both will report to Alex Flores, senior VP of creative at BMI. “What has set Doreen apart in this competitive industry is her ability to recognize and nurture opportunities,” said Flores in a statement. “Her new role, which she identified as a need for the department and BMI, is just another example of that vision. We are so excited that Doreen will continue to do what she does best for our incredible roster of BMI composers in a dynamic new way.”

Of Baartz, Flores said, “We’re excited to welcome someone with Natalie’s experience and leadership to the BMI team. We know she will be a wonderful complement to Doreen as we continue to adapt to the many changes in our industry and strategically navigate how BMI will best position itself and its composers for continued success.”

The who’s who of composers that Ringer-Ross has signed to BMI includes Alexandre Desplat, James Newton Howard, Alan Silvestri, Terence Blanchard, Harry Gregson-Williams, Rachel Portman, Mychael Danna, Ludwig Goransson and many more. She’s credited with establishing key BMI programs like the Sundance Composers Lab and the BMI Conducting Workshop, as well as being responsible for the oversight of film scoring scholarships at USC, UCLA and Berklee College of Music and artist development platforms with Sundance Film Festival, SXSW and other top American film festivals.

Baartz was founder/president of the licensing company Scorebird Music before joining BMI, preceded by more than a decade of experience in music supervision at companies including Mothlight Music, the Ant Farm and Ignition Creative.

CREDIT: Courtesy BMI