BBC Films Stands by ‘Blue Story’ as U.K. Theater Chains Pull Movie After Violent Brawl

BBC Films has defended the new film “Blue Story” as a powerful depiction of “the futility of gang violence” after a violent mass brawl marred a weekend screening of the movie and caused at least two cinema chains to pull it from their theaters.

The fight Saturday outside the Star City entertainment complex in Birmingham, in central England, involved up to 100 people, with at least one pictured carrying a machete. Seven police officers were injured, and five teenagers were arrested.

“We are appalled by the incident at Star City and our thoughts are with all those affected by it,” BBC Films said in a statement, adding: “’Blue Story’ is an outstanding, critically acclaimed debut feature which powerfully depicts the futility of gang violence. It’s an important film from one of the U.K.’s most exciting new filmmakers which we’re proud to be part of.”

Released by Paramount in the U.K., “Blue Story” is directed by Andrew Onwubolu, the YouTube sensation known as Rapman. The film tells the tale of two London youths whose lives are scarred by gang warfare.

After Saturday’s brawl, exhibition chain Vue said it was pulling the movie in the U.K. and Ireland. The smaller Showcase chain has since followed suit. Odeon said it would continue to play the movie but has implemented security measures to ensure customers’ safety.

In a statement on Instagram Sunday, Onwubolu said the film “is about love not violence.”

“There were also a few incidents earlier this year with the release of ‘Joker,’ it’s always unfortunate, but I hope that the blame is placed with the individuals and not an indictment of the film itself” he added.