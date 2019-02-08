Blue Fox Board Eddie Marsan, Paul Anderson Thriller ‘Feedback’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Blue Fox Entertainment has boarded sales on thriller “Feedback” and kicked off the worldwide sales effort at the EFM. The thriller stars Eddie Marsan (“Ray Donovan”), Paul Anderson (“Peaky Blinders”) and Ivana Baquero (“Pan’s Labyrinth”).

Shot in the U.K. and Spain, the movie follows Jarvis Dolan (Marsan), the host of a successful late-night radio show. His whole life changes after armed men burst into the studio and take him and his entire show hostage, forcing them to read from a prefabricated script and exposing a scandal that could destroy Jarvis’ life.

“With the direction so many politically charged late-night radio and television shows have gone lately, ‘Feedback’ is an especially realistic and tense genre film, led by fantastic performances from Eddie Marsan and Paul Anderson,” said Blue Fox Entertainment’s head of international sales and acquisitions Lisa Gutberlet.

The film was produced by Jaume Collet-Serra (“The Shallows”) and Juan Sola (“The Commuter”). The Vaca Films & Ombra Films’ picture is Pedro C. Alonso’s feature debut. He described “Feedback” as a “social horror thriller” and a new take on a home-invasion movie.

Blue Fox will release the film in North America this summer. In Spain, it will be released by eOne in March.