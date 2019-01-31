Blockchain Distributor Breaker Launches With Titles From FilmRise, Oscilloscope, Vertical (EXCLUSIVE)

Breaker, the blockchain content distributor formerly known as SingularDTV, launched its beta version Thursday with a slew of projects, such as FilmRise’s feature “Manifesto” starring Cate Blanchett.

The platform seeks to empower artists and owners through the peer-to-peer distribution network. It was founded in 2016 by author and music producer Zach LeBeau, movie producer Kim Jackson and entrepreneur Joseph Lubin (Ethereum co-founder and Consensys founder and CEO).

Largely used to record transparency in financial transactions, the tech will help Breaker offer a slate of movies and music to consumers worldwide through an application called DApp. Projects from Oscilloscope Laboratories, Dread via Epic Pictures Releasing and Vertical Entertainment will be available.

“I’m always looking for new ways to increase the transparency of the business while also trying to simplify it. If this what the future’s going to look like, I want to be in on it early,” said Steven Soderbergh, the prolific filmmaker who executive produced the sci-fi thriller “Perfect,” which was acquired by Breaker.

Jackson said the trio realized early on that “blockchain technology offers unprecedented transparency. Our Breaker DApp empowers artists and rights holders through a deeper connection with their audiences from all over the world. Breaker offers them an opportunity to own their vision and a platform to bring it to life.”

Other available projects include Kelly Reichardt’s “Meek’s Cutoff,” Christine Crokos’ “Pimp” and docs like the Henry Rollins project “Keep Talking Pal.” There’s also a relevant classic in the 1937 original version of “A Star is Born.”

Breaker’s first exclusive VOD release is “Prospect,” from Gunpower & Sky’s genre label dust. It stars Sophie Thatcher, Pedro Pascal, and Jay Duplass.

Consumers can download the beta version of Breaker’s desktop DApp at Breaker.io.