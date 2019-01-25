×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Blake Lively’s Action-Thriller ‘Rhythm Section’ Moves to Thanksgiving (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Blake Lively
CREDIT: Thibault Camus/AP/Shutterstock

In a strategic decision, Paramount Pictures has moved the release date of “The Rhythm Section,” the studio’s action-franchise hopeful starring Blake Lively, from February to Nov. 22.

Insiders familiar with the studio’s thinking said the new date is attractive for several reasons, including the holiday box office boon. The gritty spy tale, adapted from Mark Burnell’s novels surrounding character Stephanie Patrick, is thought by Paramount insiders to be ideal counter-programming to Disney’s “Frozen 2,” which is opening at the same time.

James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are mounting the project through their Eon banner. Given their track record in the genre, the film could be a game-changer for Lively, hot off the success of her noir comedy “A Simple Favor.” Reed Morano (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “I Think We’re Alone Now”) is directing the pic.

Lively’s Drake is a heroine who adopts the identity of an assassin to get to the bottom of her family’s death in a plane crash. She discovers it may not have been an accident at all. Jude Law, Daniel Mays, and Raza Jaffrey also star.

The second half of the year will be busy for the Jim Gianopulos-run shop, with releases like the live-action “Dora the Explorer,” Will Smith and Ang Lee’s “Gemini Man,” and “Sonic the Hedgehog.”

Popular on Variety

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

More Film

  • Blake Lively

    Blake Lively's Action-Thriller 'Rhythm Section' Moves to Thanksgiving (EXCLUSIVE)

    In a strategic decision, Paramount Pictures has moved the release date of “The Rhythm Section,” the studio’s action-franchise hopeful starring Blake Lively, from February to Nov. 22. Insiders familiar with the studio’s thinking said the new date is attractive for several reasons, including the holiday box office boon. The gritty spy tale, adapted from Mark Burnell’s novels surrounding [...]

  • Alan Alda SAG Lifetime Acheivement Award

    SAG Life Achievement Award Honoree Alan Alda Proves Nice Guys Can Finish First

    Alan Alda is set to receive the Screen Actors Guild’s Life Achievement Award during the 25th Annual SAG Awards on Jan. 27 from Tom Hanks: a canny tribute to career excellence passing between one generation’s most beloved actor and the next. But unlike Hanks, whose off-screen goodness is repeatedly and almost without exception reinforced in [...]

  • Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable Cover Story

    Variety Nominated for GLAAD Media Award for Overall Magazine Coverage of LGBTQ Issues

    Variety is not just nominated for one particular story for a GLAAD Media Award. Instead, the magazine has snagged a nom for overall magazine coverage of LGBTQ issues. In addition to Variety‘s almost daily coverage of LGBTQ stories across its online and digital platforms, the magazine published its first transgender issue in August featuring a [...]

  • Michael Jackson Sundance protest

    Michael Jackson Documentary: Police Outnumber Protestors at Sundance Premiere

    Police outnumbered protestors at the world premiere of “Leaving Neverland,” a new documentary that examines the child sexual abuse allegations against Michael Jackson that debuts at the Sundance Film Festival. Park City’s finest here to corral a total of two (2) protesters at the Michael Jackson accuser doc #leavingneverland pic.twitter.com/f5DdRJPxM9 — Matt Donnelly (@MattDonnelly) January [...]

  • Ron Howard

    Netflix Boards Ron Howard's 'Hillbilly Elegy' in $45 Million Deal

    Netflix will fully finance the economic drama “Hillbilly Elegy,” with Ron Howard directing and producing through Imagine Entertainment. The streamer has committed to spend $45 million on the film after winning an auction conducted by CAA. Imagine began developing “Hillbilly Elegy” after winning the movie rights in 2017. The company signed Oscar nominee Vanessa Taylor, [...]

  • maggie-gyllenhaal-ralph-fiennes-

    Maggie Gyllenhaal, Ralph Fiennes to Star in Drama 'Farnsworth House'

    Maggie Gyllenhaal and Ralph Fiennes are starring in the independent drama “Farnsworth House.” Gyllenhaal will play Dr. Edith Farnsworth and Fiennes will portray the Bauhaus architect Mies van der Rohe. Their efforts to build the first glass house in the 1940s led them into a passionate but tempestuous love affair. “Farnsworth House” will be directed [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad