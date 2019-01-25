Blake Lively’s Action-Thriller ‘Rhythm Section’ Moves to Thanksgiving (EXCLUSIVE)

In a strategic decision, Paramount Pictures has moved the release date of “The Rhythm Section,” the studio’s action-franchise hopeful starring Blake Lively, from February to Nov. 22.

Insiders familiar with the studio’s thinking said the new date is attractive for several reasons, including the holiday box office boon. The gritty spy tale, adapted from Mark Burnell’s novels surrounding character Stephanie Patrick, is thought by Paramount insiders to be ideal counter-programming to Disney’s “Frozen 2,” which is opening at the same time.

James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are mounting the project through their Eon banner. Given their track record in the genre, the film could be a game-changer for Lively, hot off the success of her noir comedy “A Simple Favor.” Reed Morano (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “I Think We’re Alone Now”) is directing the pic.

Lively’s Drake is a heroine who adopts the identity of an assassin to get to the bottom of her family’s death in a plane crash. She discovers it may not have been an accident at all. Jude Law, Daniel Mays, and Raza Jaffrey also star.

The second half of the year will be busy for the Jim Gianopulos-run shop, with releases like the live-action “Dora the Explorer,” Will Smith and Ang Lee’s “Gemini Man,” and “Sonic the Hedgehog.”