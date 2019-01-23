‘BlacKkKlansman’ Returns to Theaters After Six Oscar Nominations (EXCLUSIVE)

“BlacKkKlansman,” Spike Lee’s crime drama about a black detective who infiltrates the Ku Klux Klan, is heading back to theaters after picking up six Oscar nominations.

The film will be re-released in 168 theaters across the country this weekend. “BlacKkKlansman” will play in over 30 states, including New York, California, and Florida. Academy members will be allowed in showings free of charge with their membership card.

Focus Features initially released “BlacKkKlansman” in theaters in August, where it debuted with $10.8 million — the third-best opening weekend of Lee’s career. It went on to earn $48.5 million at the domestic box office and $40.8 million overseas.

“BlacKkKlansman” recounts the true story of black detective Ron Stallworth (John David Washington), who goes undercover to expose the Colorado Springs chapter of the Ku Klux Klan. After over 30 years of making movies, “BlacKkKlansman” finally landed Lee a best director nomination, making him only the sixth black filmmaker to receive a nod in that category. If he wins, he would be the first black director to do so. He is also the first black writer to be nominated in the screenplay category more than once.

“We are thrilled that the Academy recognized ‘BlacKkKlansman’ with six nominations — including Spike Lee’s first-ever for best picture and best director in his 30+ year career,” said Lisa Bunnell, Focus Features president. “Spike’s message that love must conquer hate feels like perfect time to have this film back in theaters.”

“BlacKkKlansman” will compete for best picture against “Black Panther,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “The Favourite,” “Green Book,” “Roma,” “A Star Is Born,” and “Vice.” Adam Driver, who plays a Jewish detective handles all in-person meetings with the Klan, scored a nomination for supporting actor. The movie was also recognized for film editing and original score.