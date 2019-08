MADRID — Starring Kate Winslet, Susan Sarandon and Mia Wasikowska, “Blackbird,” an English-language remake of Bille August’s 2014 Danish-language movie “Silent Heart,” will open the 2019 San Sebastian Film Festival on Sept. 20..

Directed by Roger Michell (“Notting Hill,” “My Cousin Rachel”), “Blackbird” turns on terminally-ill mother Lily (Sarandon). who reunites three generations of her family at their country house for one final time.

More to come…..