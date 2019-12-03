×
‘Black Widow’: Scarlett Johansson Returns to Her Roots in First Trailer

Rebecca Rubin

It’s a family affair in the inaugural trailer for “Black Widow,” Marvel’s first solo film starring Scarlett Johansson’s superhero.

Marvel debuted a first look at its 24th comic-book adventure Tuesday, which finds Russian spy-turned-hero Natasha Romanoff reuniting with a sister-figure (Florence Pugh), an older Black Widow (Rachel Weisz) and the Red Guardian (David Harbour).

“I used to have nothing, and then I got this job, this family,” Johansson narrates over sentimental footage of Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye and Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury. “But nothing lasts forever.”

Though Black Widow memorably sacrificed her life to save the universe in “Avengers: Endgame” (we don’t have to say spoiler alert — if you haven’t seen the highest-grossing movie in history yet, that’s on you), this movie takes place following the events of 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War” and before 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War.”

The new footage sees Black Widow assemble her crew to defeat the villain known as the Taskmaster.

“I’ve lived a lot of lives, but I’m done running from my past,” she says. “We have unfinished business. We have to go back to where it all started.”

She concludes: “One thing’s for sure. It’s going to be a hell of a reunion.”

Black Widow first debuted on screen in 2010’s “Iron Man” and later appeared in “The Avengers,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

“Black Widow,” directed by Cate Shortland, arrives in theaters May 1, 2020.

    'Black Widow': Scarlett Johansson Returns to Her Roots in First Trailer

    It's a family affair in the inaugural trailer for "Black Widow," Marvel's first solo film starring Scarlett Johansson's superhero. Marvel debuted a first look at its 24th comic-book adventure Tuesday, which finds Russian spy-turned-hero Natasha Romanoff reuniting with a sister-figure (Florence Pugh), an older Black Widow (Rachel Weisz) and the Red Guardian (David Harbour).

