'Black Widow': Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh Go Head-to-Head in First Footage

Matt Donnelly

Florence Pugh, O. T. Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, Scarlett Johansson. Florence Pugh, from left, O. T. Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz and Scarlett Johansson participate during the "Black Widow" portion of the Marvel Studios panel on day three of Comic-Con International, in San Diego2019 Comic-Con - Marvel Studios, San Diego, USA - 20 Jul 2019
Marvel’s “Black Widow” has only been in production for a month, but studio president Kevin Feige still delivered the goods for fans at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday.

Filmmakers brought an intense sizzle reel of what’s been shot on location in Europe, kicked off by a dazzling and bone-crushing fight sequence between lead Scarlett Johansson and her on-screen sister Florence Pugh.

While unconfirmed, the narrative seems to be a prequel to the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” which ended on a fateful note for Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff (aka Black Widow). Her standalone film sees the assassin in Budapest, where she tracks down Pugh for a violent reunion. The women go head-to-head with guns, knives and destroy a lovely mid-century kitchen with their sisterly squabbling.

The confrontation ends with Pugh laying out two shot glasses and popping the top off a bottle of what we  presumed to be Russian vodka.

“I’m looking forward to exploring her as a fully realized woman in all of her many facets,” Johansson said on stage in Hall H. While she’s played the part in numerous films, this will be her first marquee outing in the role. Also on board is Oscar winner Rachel Weisz, “Stranger Things” star David Harbor and “The Handmaid’s Tale” star O. T. Fagbenle.

While fleeting, thousands of fan cheering in the dark got the fist glimpse at the antagonist “Black Widow,” the formidable Taskmaster. A masked villain who rocks a shield, the Taskmaster’s deadly gifts include mimicking the moves of his opponents in real time.

Updating …

