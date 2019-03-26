×
‘Black Widow,’ ‘Little Women,’ ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Among Most Tracked Female Directed Projects, IMDb Says (EXCLUSIVE)

Captain America: Civil War
CREDIT: Courtesy of Film Frame/Marvel

Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women,” Cate Shortland’s “Black Widow,” Patty Jenkins’s “Wonder Woman 2,” and Elizabeth Banks’s “Charlie’s Angles” are among the ten most tracked projects on IMDbPro.

Ava DuVernay (“Selma”), Sofia Coppola (“Lost in Translation”), Chloé Zhao (“The Rider”), and Susanne Bier (“After the Wedding”) rank among the most widely followed female directors on the service.

The lists were revealed as part of the unveiling of a new feature on IMDbPro, an exhaustive database of film and television professionals and the projects they create. IMDbPro, will expand its popular IMDbPro Track feature to allow members to receive customizable notifications when the IMDb pages of people and titles they follow are updated. That includes everything from new cast or crew attachments project to changes in a project’s production status. IMDbPro Track launched in July 2018.

Top 10 Most-Tracked Pre-Release Films with Women Attached to Direct*
• Black Widow (Director: Cate Shortland)
• Frozen II (Directors: Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee)
Little Women (2019) (Director: Greta Gerwig)
• Wonder Woman 1984 (Director: Patty Jenkins)
• Fear Street (Director: Leigh Janiak)
• Untitled Star Trek Sequel (Director: S.J. Clarkson)
• Charlie’s Angels (2019) (Director: Elizabeth Banks)
• Mulan (2020) (Director: Niki Caro)
• The Eternals (Director: Chloé Zhao)
• Cowboy Ninja Viking (Director: Michelle MacLaren)
*The 10 most-tracked upcoming feature-length movies with a woman attached to direct or co-direct by IMDbPro members as of March 17.

Top 10 Most-Tracked Female Directors by IMDbPro Members*
• Ava DuVernay
• Karen Gillan
• Greta Gerwig
• Angelina Jolie
• Patty Jenkins
• Susanne Bier
• Chloé Zhao
• Sofia Coppola
• Reed Morano
• Elizabeth Banks
*The 10 most-tracked female directors of a completed and distributed feature-length movie by IMDbPro members as of March 17.

Top 10 Most-Tracked Female Screenwriters by IMDbPro Members*
• Ava DuVernay
• Shonda Rhimes
• Karen Gillan
• Greta Gerwig
• Patty Jenkins
• Susanne Bier
• Chloé Zhao
• Melissa McCarthy
• Sofia Coppola
• Lynne Ramsay
*The 10 most-tracked female screenwriters of a completed and distributed feature-length movie by IMDbPro members as of March 17.

