Black Swan Tales Launches to Produce Genre Films in Europe (EXCLUSIVE)

Mediawan is joining forces with French producer Noor Sadar and Belgian banner Entre Chien et Loups to launch Black Swan Tales, a production vehicle dedicated to low-budget, high-concept genre films in the mold of Blumhouse. Paris-based sales company WTFilms, whose Cannes slate includes Quentin Dupieux’s “Deerskin,” the opening movie of Directors’ Fortnight, is also partnering up with Black Swan Tales and will be representing all of the banner’s films in international markets.

Black Swan Tales will aim to produce four films per year budgeted below 1 million euros ($1.1 million), mainly English-language projects.

Sadar already successfully runs his production banner French Kiss, which is owned by Mediawan. It produced Netflix’s first French film original, “Je ne suis pas un homme facile.”

“The market is going through a huge upheaval with the boom of streaming services, from Netflix to Amazon, and soon Disney Plus, Warner and Apple, and it has created a huge demand and new opportunities for niche moves like horror and thrillers, which used to be difficult to finance because they were too niche for theatrical distribution,” said Sadar.

“With Black Swan Tales, we want to anticipate this demand in Europe and boost the creative community around genre films in France and elsewhere in Europe, for instance in Germany, Spain and Scandinavia which have vibrant genre film traditions and great talent pools,” he continued.

Dimitri Stephanides, the co-founder of WTFilms, said Black Swan Tales was “going to merge the production know-how of Noor Sadar and Entre Chiens et Loup” along with WTFilms’ “expertise in international genre.” Stephanides added that WTFilms aims to “produce and sell daring filmmakers with commercial appeal.” Headed by Stephanides and Gregory Chambet, WTFilms first launched as a pure genre label in 2012 before branching out to more mainstream films.

An integrated media group specializing in production and distribution for both film and TV, Mediawan owns French producer-distributor AB Group, as well as a majority stake in ON Entertainment & Family, the production banner behind the animated feature “Playmobil” as well as the French TV companies Makever, Mon Voisin Prods. (“Call My Agent!”) and the French TV business of EuropaCorp. Mediawan also recently made its first international acquisition with the Italian company Palomar and will soon be expanding its footprint in Germany and Spain.

