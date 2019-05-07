Chadwick Boseman Boards Samurai Story ‘Yasuke’

“Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman will produce and topline the samurai story “Yasuke,” set in 16th century Japan.

“Narcos” co-creator Doug Miro is writing the script, which centers on an African man who arrived in Japan in 1579 in the service of an Italian Jesuit and served under the Japanese warlord Oda Nobunaga. He was captured in a battle in 1582. According to legend, Yasuke is the only person of non-Asian origin to become a Samurai.

The movie will be produced by Erik Feig’s recently unveiled Picturestart, Michael De Luca and his De Luca Productions company, Stephen L’Heureux and his Solipsist banner, and Boseman and Logan Coles’ Xception Content.

Boseman starred as the titular character in the blockbuster “Black Panther” along with portraying Jackie Robinson in “42,” James Brown in “Get On Up,” and Thurgood Marshall in “Marshall.” He will next star in and produce STX’s actioner “21 Bridges,” directed by Brian Kirk and produced by the Russo Brothers, with Boseman playing an NYPD detective who is hunting for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy.

Miro’s credits include “The Great Wall,” The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” and “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.”

Boseman is represented by Greene & Associates Talent Agency and Management 360. Miro is represented by UTA. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.