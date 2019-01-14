‘Black Panther,’ ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Nominated for Best Publicity Campaign

Hollywood publicists have selected nominees for the best publicity campaigns of 2018.

On the film front, Disney’s “Black Panther,” Fox’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Paramount’s “A Quiet Place,” Sony’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Universal’s “Halloween,” and Warner Bros.’ “Crazy Rich Asians” received nods for the Maxwell Weinberg award for top movie publicity campaign of 2018.

Nominated for top television publicity campaigns are “The Alienist” for Gabriela Zapata, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” for Ryan Aguirre, “Mayans, M.C.” for Chris Kaspers, “Pose” for Yong Kim, and “Single Parents” for Shari Rosenblum.

Press Award nominees are Chris Cavell of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Justin Chang of the Los Angeles Times, Erik Davis of Fandang, Tom O’Neil of Gold Derby, and Andy Reyes of Entertainment Tonight. Nods for the International Media award went to Vera Anderson of HFPA/Mexico; Nelson Aspen of Sunrise, Australia; Jami Philbrick of Mtime, China; Jeremy Kaye of Screen International; and Adam Tanswell of HFPA/UK.

Nominations for the excellence in unit still photography for movies are Murray Close, Claire Folger, Matt Kennedy; Merrick Morton, and Hopper Stone. Nominations for the excellence in unit still photography for television are Beth Dubber, Richard Cartwright, Colleen Hayes, Macall Polay, and Van Redin.

Those up for the Les Mason Award, described as the top honor bestowed by publicists, include Riki Arnold, senior publicist and photo editor at the Walt Disney Studios; Gabriela Gutentag, unit publicist; Sheryl Main, unit publicist; Ernie Malik, unit publicist; and Rochelle Romanelli, senior publicist at Paramount Pictures International.

As previously announced, the publicists will honor Jamie Lee Curtis with the lifetime achievement award and director Jon M. Chu with the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award.

The 56th Annual ICG Publicists Awards will be held Feb. 22 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The event, chaired by Tim Menke, is traditionally held two days before the Academy Awards.