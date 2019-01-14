×
'Black Panther,' 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Nominated for Best Publicity Campaign

Dave McNary

Black Panther
Hollywood publicists have selected nominees for the best publicity campaigns of 2018.

On the film front, Disney’s “Black Panther,” Fox’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Paramount’s “A Quiet Place,” Sony’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Universal’s “Halloween,” and Warner Bros.’ “Crazy Rich Asians” received nods for the Maxwell Weinberg award for top movie publicity campaign of 2018.

Nominated for top television publicity campaigns are “The Alienist” for Gabriela Zapata, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” for Ryan Aguirre, “Mayans, M.C.” for Chris Kaspers, “Pose” for Yong Kim, and “Single Parents” for  Shari Rosenblum.

Press Award nominees are Chris Cavell of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Justin Chang of the Los Angeles Times, Erik Davis of Fandang, Tom O’Neil of Gold Derby, and Andy Reyes of Entertainment Tonight. Nods for the International Media award went to Vera Anderson of HFPA/Mexico; Nelson Aspen of Sunrise, Australia; Jami Philbrick of Mtime, China; Jeremy Kaye of Screen International; and Adam Tanswell of HFPA/UK.

Nominations for the excellence in unit still photography for movies are Murray Close, Claire Folger, Matt Kennedy; Merrick Morton, and Hopper Stone. Nominations for the excellence in unit still photography for television are Beth Dubber, Richard Cartwright, Colleen Hayes, Macall Polay, and Van Redin.

Those up for the Les Mason Award, described as the top honor bestowed by publicists, include Riki Arnold, senior publicist and photo editor at the Walt Disney Studios; Gabriela Gutentag, unit publicist; Sheryl Main, unit publicist; Ernie Malik, unit publicist; and Rochelle Romanelli, senior publicist at Paramount Pictures International.

As previously announced, the publicists will honor Jamie Lee Curtis with the lifetime achievement award and director Jon M. Chu with the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award.

The 56th Annual ICG Publicists Awards will be held Feb. 22 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The event, chaired by Tim Menke, is traditionally held two days before the Academy Awards.

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

    'Black Panther,' 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Nominated for Best Publicity Campaign

    How 'The Upside' Beat the Box Office Bankruptcy Curse

    Monument Releasing Seals North America on Carlos Reygadas’ ‘Our Time’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Gretchen Carlson on New Lifetime Documentary and the 'Pervasive Epidemic' of Sexual Harassment

    Hugh Grant Appeals for Return of Script Stolen in Car Break-In

    Barbara Broccoli, Lucinda Syson Land First U.K.-Based Artios Awards

    China Box Office: 'Bumblebee' Leads, but Trails Previous 'Transformers' Films

