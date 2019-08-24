‘Black Panther’ Sequel Set for 2022 Release

“Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler announced the release date of the much-anticipated follow-up film at D23 in Anaheim, Calif. Saturday.

“Black Panther 2” will hit theaters May 6, 2022.

“We’re not taking our time, we’re really trying to get it right,” Coogler said of the production schedule.

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said Coogler has delivered a treatment, complete with a villain and new title, though neither would give up those details.

“Black Panther,” starring Chadwick Boseman as the titular superhero, was a massive success when it premiered in February 2018. It grossed $700 million domestically and $1.3 billion worldwide, becoming the second highest grossing Marvel movie of all time domestically, behind “Avengers: Endgame.” It was also nominated for seven Academy Awards, including best picture, a first for a Marvel superhero movie.

