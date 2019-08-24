×

‘Black Panther’ Sequel Set for 2022 Release

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER..T'Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman)..Photo: Matt Kennedy..©Marvel Studios 2018
CREDIT: Courtesy of Marvel

Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler announced the release date of the much-anticipated follow-up film at D23 in Anaheim, Calif. Saturday.

Black Panther 2” will hit theaters May 6, 2022.

“We’re not taking our time, we’re really trying to get it right,” Coogler said of the production schedule.

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said Coogler has delivered a treatment, complete with a villain and new title, though neither would give up those details.

“Black Panther,” starring Chadwick Boseman as the titular superhero, was a massive success when it premiered in February 2018. It grossed $700 million domestically and $1.3 billion worldwide, becoming the second highest grossing Marvel movie of all time domestically, behind “Avengers: Endgame.” It was also nominated for seven Academy Awards, including best picture, a first for a Marvel superhero movie.

More to come…

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Kit Harington

    'Game of Thrones' Star Kit Harington Joins 'The Eternals'

    Jon Snow is leaving the north. “Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington is joining the cast of “The Eternals” as Dane Whitman, also known as the Black Knight, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced Saturday on the main stage at D23. Feige also confirmed Gemm Chan’s appearance in the film as Sersi, another member of [...]

  • Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER..T'Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick

    'Black Panther' Sequel Set for 2022 Release

    “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler announced the release date of the much-anticipated follow-up film at D23 in Anaheim, Calif. Saturday. “Black Panther 2” will hit theaters May 6, 2022. “We’re not taking our time, we’re really trying to get it right,” Coogler said of the production schedule. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said Coogler has [...]

  • Carrie Fisher

    'Star Wars': J.J. Abrams Says Carrie Fisher Is 'the Heart of' 'Rise of Skywalker'

    Director J.J. Abrams spoke at length about Carrie Fisher during D23’s Walt Disney Studios panel on Saturday, saying that the late Princess Leia actress is “the heart of” the final installment in the Skywalker saga. “The character of Leia is really, in a way, the heart of this story,” Abrams said. “We realized we could [...]

  • Inhabited

    ‘Inhabited,’ ‘Sisters,’ ‘Aracne’ Stand Out at Sanfic Industria Prize Gala

    Friday night saw Sanfic Industria close out a week of co-production meetings, screenings and tutoring with an awards ceremony where a handful of the 34 projects and six works in progress at this year’s 6th edition were recognized. In addition to the awards ceremony, Friday night’s festivities included a 10th anniversary party for the partnership between CinemaChile [...]

  • DSCF6823.RAF

    Box Office: 'Angel Has Fallen' Heads for $20 Million Opening Weekend

    Lionsgate and Millennium’s “Angel Has Fallen” is performing above expectations, taking in $7.9 million in Friday’s domestic ticket sales as it heads to a projected $20 million opening weekend. Early estimates originally placed the third installment of the “Fallen” series within the $12 million to $16 million range, but a solid 95% audience score on [...]

  • Juntos

    Juntos Films Production House Launches in Chile with Ambitious Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

    Francisco Hervé of Panchito Films, Moisés Sepúlveda from Madriguera Films and Daniela Raviola, three of Chile’s most exciting international-minded independent producers, have together launched a new indie production house, Juntos Films. Hervé has written, directed (“The Power of Speech,” “The Lost City”) and produced (María Paz González ‘s “Daughter”) several feature films, documentaries and TV [...]

  • Noele trailer Anna Kendrick

    Disney Unveils 'Noelle' Trailer Starring Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader

    Among the many announcements at the D23 Expo, Disney debuted the first look at holiday feature “Noelle,” which is set to premiere exclusively on Disney Plus this fall. “It isn’t Christmas without Santa’s Sister,” Walt Disney Studios said of the film on Twitter. Starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader, the Christmas flick tells the story [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad