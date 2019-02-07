×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Black-ish’ Star Marsai Martin Signs First-Look Deal With Universal

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Marsai Martin
CREDIT: Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Universal Pictures has signed a first-look deal with 14-year-old “Black-ish” star Marsai Martin and her Genius Productions company.

The first Genius Productions film under the deal is the comedy “StepMonster,” in which Martin will star as a teenager adjusting to life with a new stepmother.

Martin began working as an actress at the age of five and received her first major recurring role as Diane Johnson on “Black-ish” in 2014, portraying the twin sister to Miles Brown’s Jack. She stars in and executive produces her first film, the comedy “Little,” along with Regina Hall and Issa Rae. “Little” opens on April 12.

Martin will develop scripted projects for Universal alongside Genius Productions co-founder Joshua Martin, VP Carol Martin, and head of creative Prince Baggett.

“Working with emerging talent is a cornerstone of Universal’s overall slate strategy and Marsai is a star on the rise,” Universal Pictures president Peter Cramer said. “She is not only tremendously talented in front of the camera, but offers a unique perspective as a creator and producer that will resonate with all audiences. We look forward to moviegoers getting to see how brilliant she is in ‘Little’ and watching her evolve as a filmmaker here at Universal.”

Martin cited diversity efforts by Cramer and Donna Langley, chairman of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, in the announcement.

“I am so excited for the magic I’ll be able to create and produce with Universal,” Martin said. “Mr. Cramer and Ms. Langley’s commitment to investing in, and uplifting diverse and young voices is both refreshing and important, and I’m happy to be a part of that legacy. My goal is to show young women and girls that our voices and ideas matter and you are never too young to dream BIG!”

Martin is represented by WME and Meyer & Downs.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Film

  • Robin Hood

    Lionsgate Earnings Top Wall Street Estimates, but Revenues Fall Short

    Lionsgate earnings and operating income have topped Wall Street projections, thanks to growth from its premium cable channel, Starz. The studio reported earnings of $22.9 million, or 10 cents a share, and adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization of $171.4 million for its third fiscal quarter that ended on Dec. 31. Analysts had been [...]

  • Berlin: Chloe Grace Moretz's 'Red Shoes

    Berlin: Chloe Grace Moretz's 'Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs' Animation Sells Widely

    Big-budget Korean-made animation “Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs” has been set up for a wide international release through a slew of local distributors. The film, a modern English-language retelling of “Snow White,” features the voices of Chloe Grace Moretz, Sam Claflin and Gina Gershon as Snow White, Merlin and the Witch Queen, respectively. Sales [...]

  • Nisha Ganatra, director of "Late Night,"

    Nisha Ganatra Sets Next Directing Gig After 'Late Night' Makes Big Sundance Splash (EXCLUSIVE)

    Nisha Ganatra, who directed the Sundance darling “Late Night,” is in negotiations to helm Universal and Working Title’s upcoming film “Covers,” sources tell Variety. Not much is known about the project, written by first-time screenwriter Flora Greeson, other than it being a romance set in the Los Angeles music world. Working Title’s Tim Bevan and [...]

  • Memory Eclipse

    Taiwan Rises Fast as New Production Hub

    The uncertainties that loom over the media in mainland China could soon spark a renaissance of Taiwan’s film and television industries, with an increasing number of international and regional players planning to produce Mandarin-language content on the island that would target Chinese audiences worldwide. Taiwan’s free environment, lower production costs and abundance of Mandarin-speaking talent [...]

  • Bridging the Dragon to Boost Euro-China

    Bridging the Dragon to Boost Euro-China Relations in Berlin

    European connections with the vast Chinese film market will be given a boost during the Berlinale with the return of the Bridging the Dragon event series. This week sees an unusually large selection of mainland and Greater China productions across the Berlin Film Festival’s different sections. They include three Chinese films – Wang Quan’an’s “Ondog,” [...]

  • Wang Quan’an Heads to Berlin With

    Wang Quan’an Heads to Berlin Film Festival With ‘Ondog’

    As with Wang Xiaoshuai, who also appears in competition at Berlin, Wang Quan’an belongs to what Chinese call the sixth generation of filmmakers. That means he is in his 50s, grew up in the immediate aftermath of the Cultural Revolution (1966-76), and has witnessed for himself China’s headlong rush into industrialization, urbanization and modernity. Unlike [...]

  • Vivian Qu Angels Wear White

    The Death and Revival of Independent Film in China

    Independent cinema, as it existed in its ’90s heyday, is undergoing a slow death in China, suffering the joint onslaught of hot money luring away talent to commercial projects and intensifying censorship. But independent-style films that look and feel like indies — yet are nonetheless studio-financed and exist within China’s strict censorship regime — may [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad