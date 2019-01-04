×

Black Filmmakers Make History in 2018, But Female Directors Still Shut Out (Study)

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER..L to R: Costume Designer Ruth Carter and Director Ryan Coogler on set with Winston Duke (M'Baku)..Ph: Matt Kennedy..©Marvel Studios 2018
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

Black filmmakers made history in 2018. A movie business that has historically been dominated by white men became a little less monochromatic over the last twelve months, as studios apparently became more receptive to public pressure to back projects from a more diverse group of filmmakers. Fourteen percent of the directors of the top 100 grossing movies last year were black, according to a new report by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative. That’s a 270% increase over 2017 and a 200% increase from 2007 in terms of representation and comes after grassroots campaigns such as #OscarsSoWhite brought public attention to the lack of representation in Hollywood.

“All of the activism and attention surrounding the issue of diversity, inclusion, and belonging has shown that the time has come,” said Dr. Stacy L. Smith, the report’s co-author.”This is the first time we’re reporting a major change in representation behind the camera.”

The push for greater diversity in the filmmaking ranks benefitted studios’ bottom lines. Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther,” Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman,” and Steven Caple Jr.’s “Creed II” were all critical and commercial successes. And while Ava DuVernay’s “A Wrinkle in Time” was a box office disappointment, the fantasy adventure represented an important milestone as the first $100 million production to be directed by a black woman.

But it wasn’t all good news in terms of inclusion. Women continue to be given fewer directing opportunities than men. Only four of the top 100-grossing movies last year were helmed by female directors — Kay Cannon (“Blockers”), Abby Kohn (“I Feel Pretty”), Susanna Fogel (“The Spy Who Dumped Me”), and DuVernay with “A Wrinkle in Time.” That paltry representation is in line with historical trends. From 2007 to 2018, just 4.3% of all directors across the 1,200 top-grossing films were female, which translates into a ratio of 22 men to every one woman with a directing credit. Women of color were barely given any chance to slide behind the camera. Only five black females, three Asian females, and one Latina directed any of these 1,200 films over the last twelve years.

The USC study is the second report this week to highlight the gender imbalance on major movies. A similar report from San Diego State University found that 92% of the top 250 highest-grossing domestic releases had no women directors, 73% had no women writers, and 27% had no women producers.

Hollywood scored a big hit with “Crazy Rich Asians,” a romantic-comedy that made headlines for being one of the only big-budget studio films with an all-Asian cast. The film was directed by Jon M. Chu, an Asian filmmaker who also happens to be one of the movie business’ most successful filmmakers, having overseen “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” and “Step Up 2: The Streets.” Other Asian filmmakers haven’t been as lucky. Across the 12-year sample, just 3.1% of the 1,335 directors studied were Asian.

The USC study also took a look at the make-up of media companies’ board rooms and executive ranks. There was slight improvement at the upper echelons of power. Across all seven of the major media corporations that make movies — a group that includes Disney, Sony, and Viacom — a quarter of the board members were female. That compares to just 18.8% in 2017. Going down the corporate ranks, women were most likely to have EVP, SVP, and VP posts. They held just over 17% of the C-suite positions (CEO, CFO, CTO, etc.) at major media companies and 22.5% of president and chairperson roles at the film divisions.

The Inclusion Initiative was launched by Smith over a decade ago to provide data and research into the lack of equality in the entertainment business. Smith hasn’t just conducted studies. She has advocated for an inclusion rider, language that actors, producers, and directors can bake into their contracts, requiring that the movies and shows they make engage in a good-faith effort to employ minorities, LGBTQ actors, and women on screen and as part of the production staff. The rider got a global plug when Frances McDormand gave it a shout out during last year’s Academy Awards broadcast.

