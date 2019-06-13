Blumhouse Remaking Cult Hit ‘Black Christmas’ With Imogen Poots Set to Star

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions are remaking the cult horror pic “Black Christmas” with Imogen Poots starring. The studio will release the film on Dec. 13.

Aleyse Shannon, Brittany O’Grady, Lily Donoghue and Caleb Eberhardt are also set to star with Sophia Takal directing. Takal and April Wolfe penned the script.

Blum will produce for Blumhouse Productions with Ben Cosgrove and Adam Hendricks producing for Divide/Conquer. Greg Gilreath and Zac Locke of Divide/Conquer will executive produce.

The 1974 original, considered a cult classic, followed a group of sorority girls who are stalked by a stranger on Christmas break. Blumhouse and Universal saw huge success after last fall’s “Halloween” reboot, which was a huge success with a sequel in the works.

Takal reteams with Blumhouse after working with the company’s television arm earlier this year on the film “New Year, New You,” which starred Suki Waterhouse and Carly Chaikin, for Hulu’s “Into the Dark” anthology series. The move shows the synergy between the film and television groups at Blumhouse, with frequent film collaborator Ethan Hawke now working with the company’s television group in the recently announced Showtime limited series, “The Good Lord Bird.”